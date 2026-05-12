Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Jessica Biel for Mother's Day with rare family photos

Fabienne Ba.
@jessicabiel / Instagram

American singer Justin Timberlake doesn't often post family photos. He made an exception on May 10th for Mother's Day in the US - and the post, as simple as it was touching, immediately garnered attention.

"The greatest women I know"

With these words, Justin Timberlake accompanied his Instagram post: "The greatest women I know. Happy Mother's Day." A simple and sincere tribute, addressed simultaneously to his wife, American actress, producer, and director Jessica Biel, and to his mother, Lynn—two women he brought together in a single post with three previously unseen photos.

The carousel included a photo of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with their two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6—a family snapshot rarely shared publicly. A selfie of the couple completed the post, along with an archival photo of Justin and his mother, Lynn, from 1997. This family trip down memory lane, between present and past, immediately resonated with his followers.

Lynn Timberlake responds in the comments

The singer's mother was quick to respond in the comments: "Awww! That makes me smile! Being your mother and Si and Phin's Grammy Lynn are the greatest joys of my life! I love you all with all my heart and soul, and I am so blessed to have you in my life!" A response as warm as the post itself—and one that made the whole thing completely irresistible.

A post that addresses rumors of marital crisis

This post comes in a particular context. Rumors of tension in the couple had circulated in April 2026, after the publication of images of Justin Timberlake's arrest for drunk driving in 2024. The media outlet Page Six reported that Jessica Biel had given him an ultimatum, "having had enough of being publicly embarrassed" .

A couple who celebrate each other regularly

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel regularly express their affection for each other on social media. Last February, for the singer's 45th birthday, Jessica Biel wrote: "Happy 45th birthday to a true original. Love you, baby." In an interview with Extra , she also revealed that she wanted to throw him a real party: "We filled the house with flowers, the kids made cards, and we had dinner with friends. It was perfect." These are discreet moments, but they paint a picture of a strong bond despite the media attention.

Three photos, a few words, and a mother's heartfelt response in the comments—Justin Timberlake celebrated Mother's Day in his own way: simply, sincerely, and with images rarely kept private. The message was clear, without needing to be said.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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