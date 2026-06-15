Shay Mitchell revives the trend of sparkly dresses in a monochrome version.

Léa Michel
@shaymitchell / Instagram

Canadian actress, model, and producer Shay Mitchell has a knack for reviving trends. She recently shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing a short, shimmering dress in a single shade of pink. A decidedly retro look that brings back the sequined dress—in a monochrome version.

A shimmering monochrome dress

At the heart of this look: a short, pink metallic knit dress by Seroya. The dress features an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline and long, flared sleeves that add movement to the overall silhouette. The subtly shimmering fabric catches the light, giving the piece a festive feel. Staying true to the "total look" trend, Shay Mitchell styled her entire outfit in the same shade of pink.

An iconic accessory

To accessorize this dress, Shay Mitchell opted for a highly symbolic piece: a Baguette bag adorned with pink sequins. A true "it-bag" of the 2000s, this model fits perfectly with the retro aesthetic of the look. Pink patent leather mules by Paris Texas and a cabin suitcase from her own brand completed the ensemble, maintaining the same monochrome theme.

The trend of sparkly dresses

This choice illustrates the major comeback of sequined and metallic dresses, a sure bet for evenings and festive occasions. By combining them with tone-on-tone color schemes, Shay Mitchell offers a more contemporary take on this trend. The monochromatic look, which involves using a single color throughout the entire outfit, structures the look and lends it a sophisticated elegance. The whole effect fits perfectly with the wave of 2000s nostalgia that is so prevalent in current fashion.

An actress who is also an entrepreneur

Beyond the style, this look highlights Shay Mitchell's dual role. Known for her role in "Pretty Little Liars" and also seen in "Dollface" and "You," the Canadian actress, model, and producer is also the co-founder of BÉIS, a highly successful travel accessories brand. By including one of her suitcases in her post, she confirms her sense of style as well as her business acumen.

With this shimmering pink dress and its expertly balanced color palette, Shay Mitchell achieves a look that's both nostalgic and on-trend. Between the nods to the 2000s and the accessories, the actress proves that a sequined dress is more capable than ever of turning heads. It's sure to inspire fans of glamorous evenings.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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