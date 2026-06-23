"This isn't an outfit for the boat": Kim Kardashian surprises with a leather look

Fabienne Ba.
@kimkardashian / Instagram

American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian recently appeared on board a yacht in a head-to-toe black leather Gucci look, a fashion choice that immediately set social media ablaze.

A head-to-toe black leather look by Gucci

Kim Kardashian appeared on her Instagram account wearing an all-black Gucci leather ensemble. The Italian fashion house, for which she has been one of the most visible ambassadors for several seasons, provided her with both a front-zip jacket and matching pants. The most striking element of the outfit is the jacket, whose front zipper doesn't go all the way up. Kim Kardashian chose to leave it partially unzipped, creating a low-cut effect. This all-black look has become a strong stylistic signature.

Accessories complete the set

To complete this appearance, Kim Kardashian opted for carefully chosen accessories. A pair of oversized sunglasses protected her eyes while accentuating the mysterious dimension of the look. Beside her, a shoulder bag completed the ensemble, maintaining the monochrome palette. This accumulation of black elements creates a head-to-toe look where each piece complements the others in a logic of visual unity.

A yacht as a summer backdrop

Kim Kardashian was spotted aboard a luxury yacht, enjoying an evening with guests. Several photos show Kim deep in conversation, capturing relaxed moments in an exclusive setting. The contrast between the expected casualness of an evening at sea and the structured nature of her leather outfit creates a jarring effect that sparked reactions online. Some commented that "this type of look isn't usually associated with a day on the water."

A post that sparked a flurry of comments

Beneath the photos, fans showered her with praise. "This is exactly the Kim we needed," wrote one, in a comment echoed by many fashion observers. Others lauded the tailored cut: "I love this outfit on you," "So beautiful!" wrote several followers. A multitude of emojis, including black hearts and flames, accompanied the comments, reflecting the widespread admiration for this appearance.

With her head-to-toe black leather Gucci ensemble, partially unzipped jacket, and matching accessories, Kim Kardashian made a perfectly poised appearance. She once again demonstrated her ability to transform a simple yacht party into a memorable fashion moment, playing with the expected codes of summer fashion.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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