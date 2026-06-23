At 52, Penélope Cruz is turning heads with a new haircut.

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz has unveiled her shortest haircut in years, and the result has not gone unnoticed. Dubbed the "boyfriend bob," this new cut confirms her penchant for bobs, while also giving her image a decidedly relaxed touch.

A relaxed "boyfriend bob"

It was celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos who shared the change, along with photos, on Instagram. Done in Los Angeles, the cut now grazes her shoulders, marking Penélope Cruz's shortest hairstyle in a long time. Staying true to the "boyfriend bob" trend, the stylist opted for a deliberately "effortless" look, which he describes as the "day after" styling: slightly tousled and swept to the side, without any brushing. A long, side-swept fringe frames the face and completes this natural look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

A cut inspired by her look

For this transformation, the hairstylist drew inspiration from a key piece in the actress's outfit: a multicolored tweed jacket, blending fuchsia pink, purple, and navy blue. Penélope Cruz wore it open over a white shirt, embellished with gold buttons, star-shaped earrings, and several necklaces with gold pendants. For her makeup, she opted for a smoky plum eyeshadow and a touch of iridescent mauve on her cheekbones and lips, for a luminous, summery look.

The culmination of a "Bob era"

This haircut marks a new stage in the hair transformation the actress began earlier this year. In January, during a Paris Fashion Week show, she had already traded her long brown hair for a long, voluminous bob. Throughout the spring, Penélope Cruz then lightened her color by adding blonde highlights. With this new bob, she sports her shortest cut since the one she wore to the 2024 Met Gala.

An actress with a constantly evolving style

Having risen to international fame with films like "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "Volver," and "Pirates of the Caribbean," Penélope Cruz is also renowned for her fashion and beauty choices. With each appearance, she proves she can combine elegance and daring, never settling for a static image.

With this relaxed boyfriend bob, Penélope Cruz has achieved another successful reinvention. Blending fashion inspiration with a summery vibe, she reminds us that a simple haircut can be enough to refresh one's look. Unsurprisingly, it's sure to turn heads.