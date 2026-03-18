On the beach, this former athlete adopts a "Baywatch" look for the series reboot

On the beach, former American artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne teases the reboot of "Baywatch" with a look inspired by the series, posing in a red and white outfit all smiles.

First look at the "Baywatch" reboot

On March 16, 2026, Livvy Dunne, former LSU gymnast and influencer, shared the first image of her role in the "Baywatch" reboot on Instagram. Lying on the sand, she holds the script from the shoot, wearing red tights and a white tank top, a big smile on her face. The caption , "I'm not a lifeguard, but I play one on TV," confirms her role as Grace, an enthusiastic new recruit as described by Deadline .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

A young and diverse cast

Livvy Dunne joins:

Canadian actor Stephen Amell (Hobie Buchannon)

American model Brook Nader

American actor Noah Beck,

Canadian actress, model and producer Shay Mitchell

American actress, model and singer Jessica Belkin

American actress Hassie Harrison

American actor Thaddeus LaGrone

David Chokachi reprises his role as Cody Madison from the original show (1989-1999). The reboot, scheduled to air on Fox in 2026-2027, promises "adrenaline-fueled rescues, complicated relationships, and beach heroism" with a new generation.

A nod to the "Baywatch" legacy

The original series starring American actor and singer David Hasselhoff and Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson remains a cult classic. While no cameo appearances have been confirmed, Livvy Dunne perfectly embodies the "youthful" energy promised by this revival, which modernizes the formula while respecting its beach and action DNA.

In short, Livvy Dunne confidently launches the "Baywatch" reboot, transforming her past as a gymnast into a Hollywood springboard. A new chapter is already being written under the Californian sun.