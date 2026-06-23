"It's daring at her age": at 76, Vera Wang is shaking things up with an outfit that's causing a stir

Chinese-American fashion designer Vera Wang has no intention of conforming to conventions. She recently caused a sensation at the Fragrance Foundation Awards gala in New York. Her appearance immediately divided internet users, sparking both admiration and comments about her age.

An outfit by Vera Wang

For the occasion, the designer wore—unsurprisingly—a piece from her own label. Her look consisted of a black crop top paired with a low-rise skirt featuring cutouts at the waist, all topped off with long pastel blue opera gloves. True to form, Vera Wang completed the ensemble with her signature oversized sunglasses, an accessory that has become her hallmark, which she wears as a true tool for personal expression.

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Mixed reactions

This appearance was met with mixed reactions. In the comments, some internet users deemed the outfit "daring for her age," while many others praised "her boldness and freedom." Several even compared her to Audrey Hepburn, lauding "her timeless elegance."

This debate reveals the still-persistent view of how women should dress as they age. Let's remember: women's bodies and appearances—like everyone else's—should not be subject to judgment. Everyone is free to dress as they please, regardless of age, body type, or appearance.

An icon who defies age-related conventions

Faced with this type of reaction, Vera Wang has always maintained a clear position: for her, age is just a number. The designer has already stated that she hopes, through her appearances, to "help women feel more comfortable and confident." For her, there are "many definitions of what a woman can be."

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A designer more than ever in the spotlight

This appearance is part of a successful run for Vera Wang. In recent months, she has made numerous high-profile appearances on the red carpet, from the Met Gala to various New York galas. Each time, she confirms her exceptional status in the fashion world, where she prioritizes self-expression over age-related expectations.

By once again challenging conventions, Vera Wang proves that she doesn't care about age-related expectations. Whether you agree with her choices or not, the Chinese-American designer reminds us, with panache, that style has no expiration date.