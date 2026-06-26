In a cream dress, Kylie Jenner adopts a minimalist silhouette that is causing a stir

Julia P.
@kyliejenner / Instagram

American reality TV personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner unveiled a new look for her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in a minimalist cream dress. Posing against a pristine white background, she embraced minimalism—a choice that immediately garnered reactions from her followers.

A cream dress in lightweight tulle

At the heart of this campaign was a short dress in a delicate cream hue, crafted from light and airy tulle. The dress was distinguished by its thin straps, enhanced with soft tulle gathers reminiscent of ruffles, adding a touch of romance to the overall look. An ethereal and feminine piece, perfectly in tune with the times. To allow the dress to take center stage, Kylie Jenner opted for a minimalist makeup look, true to the shoot's overall aesthetic.

A minimalist approach

Everything about this campaign emphasizes simplicity. The white background, the absence of accessories, and the neutral color palette all contribute to a clean, minimalist look, where Kylie Jenner's dress and face take center stage. With her brown hair styled in a sleek bun, delicately shaped eyebrows, neutral eyeshadow, and beige lips, Kylie Jenner has opted for a natural and luminous makeup look.

With this cream dress and minimalist campaign, Kylie Jenner proves she can also rock the minimalist look. Between the softness of the tulle and her natural makeup, she makes an elegant appearance, perfectly showcasing her brand.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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