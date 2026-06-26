At 59, Salma Hayek turns heads in a sculptural lilac dress.

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek caused a sensation at the Serpentine Summer Party in London, wearing a sculptural lilac dress. Her appearance was all the more noteworthy as she was accompanied by her daughter, Valentina, for a rare mother-daughter outing.

A sculptural lilac dress

For the evening, Salma Hayek wore a lilac satin dress. Fitted and decidedly sculptural, the piece was distinguished by a high neckline and a play on contrasting textures. A striking bow at the neckline completed this architectural design. With her hair and makeup done by stylist Pablo Patanè, Salma Hayek finished her look with pearl earrings and silver platform sandals.

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A rare mother-daughter outing

This appearance was all the more special as Salma Hayek was accompanied by her 18-year-old daughter, Valentina. For the occasion, the teenager had opted for an elegant black ensemble, consisting of a top and a matching long skirt. Both also sported sunglasses, exuding a chic and playful charm. This mother-daughter duo rarely appears in public together, making this moment all the more noteworthy.

A very popular social event

The Serpentine Summer Party, which Salma Hayek had the honor of co-hosting, is one of the most prestigious events of the London season. The evening brought together numerous celebrities. A glamorous gathering where elegance was the order of the day, Salma Hayek's appearance certainly didn't go unnoticed. In her sculptural lilac dress, she made one of the most memorable appearances of the Serpentine Summer Party.

Ultimately, beyond her look, Salma Hayek confirms her status as an icon. Catapulted to fame by the film "Frida," she has forged an international career while maintaining a more private family life. She proves, appearance after appearance, that elegance and charisma are timeless.