A t-shirt as an outfit: Zendaya's choice for her visit to Paris breaks the rules

Léa Michel
@zendaya / Instagram

What if the must-have fashion item of the summer was already in your wardrobe? During her visit to Paris in the midst of a heatwave, American actress Zendaya caused a sensation on the red carpet: a t-shirt worn as a dress. A relaxed choice that breaks red carpet rules—and proves to be the ideal silhouette for beating the heat.

The t-shirt promoted to the status of a dress

A wardrobe staple par excellence, the t-shirt takes on a fashionable edge when transformed into a dress. That's the beauty of this silhouette: simple, effective, and incredibly comfortable, it ticks all the boxes for summer. By wearing it on the red carpet, Zendaya proves that a single everyday piece can be enough to create a striking look. A demonstration of style that should inspire many a summer wardrobe, especially as temperatures rise.

A piece found for less than $35

The most surprising thing? The price of this outfit. The gray T-shirt, emblazoned with Spider-Man, is actually a piece from the 2000s, unearthed on eBay by the actress's trusted stylist, Law Roach, for just $34.99. "Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune," he summarized, according to Variety . To complete this casual look, Zendaya added a pair of white pumps, lending a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Proof that style and a small budget can go hand in hand.

A nod to "Spider-Man"

This choice was obviously no accident. Zendaya is currently traveling the world alongside Tom Holland as part of the promotional tour for the latest installment of the saga, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." After a series of more sophisticated looks referencing the film, the actress opted for simplicity in Paris—while remaining true to the movie's universe—thanks to this t-shirt featuring the famous superhero. A playful nod, perfectly in keeping with the theme.

With this t-shirt worn as a dress, Zendaya makes a clever and trendy appearance. By repurposing a basic piece to beat the heat, she delivers a true style lesson—accessible, comfortable, and full of flair. Unsurprisingly, it's sure to inspire her fans searching for the perfect summer outfit.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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