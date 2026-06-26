A t-shirt as an outfit: Zendaya's choice for her visit to Paris breaks the rules

What if the must-have fashion item of the summer was already in your wardrobe? During her visit to Paris in the midst of a heatwave, American actress Zendaya caused a sensation on the red carpet: a t-shirt worn as a dress. A relaxed choice that breaks red carpet rules—and proves to be the ideal silhouette for beating the heat.

The t-shirt promoted to the status of a dress

A wardrobe staple par excellence, the t-shirt takes on a fashionable edge when transformed into a dress. That's the beauty of this silhouette: simple, effective, and incredibly comfortable, it ticks all the boxes for summer. By wearing it on the red carpet, Zendaya proves that a single everyday piece can be enough to create a striking look. A demonstration of style that should inspire many a summer wardrobe, especially as temperatures rise.

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A piece found for less than $35

The most surprising thing? The price of this outfit. The gray T-shirt, emblazoned with Spider-Man, is actually a piece from the 2000s, unearthed on eBay by the actress's trusted stylist, Law Roach, for just $34.99. "Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune," he summarized, according to Variety . To complete this casual look, Zendaya added a pair of white pumps, lending a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Proof that style and a small budget can go hand in hand.

A nod to "Spider-Man"

This choice was obviously no accident. Zendaya is currently traveling the world alongside Tom Holland as part of the promotional tour for the latest installment of the saga, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." After a series of more sophisticated looks referencing the film, the actress opted for simplicity in Paris—while remaining true to the movie's universe—thanks to this t-shirt featuring the famous superhero. A playful nod, perfectly in keeping with the theme.

With this t-shirt worn as a dress, Zendaya makes a clever and trendy appearance. By repurposing a basic piece to beat the heat, she delivers a true style lesson—accessible, comfortable, and full of flair. Unsurprisingly, it's sure to inspire her fans searching for the perfect summer outfit.