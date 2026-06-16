In low-rise jeans, Kylie Jenner revives an iconic trend from the 2000s.

Kylie Jenner has a knack for reviving trends. The American businesswoman shared a series of photos with a distinctly 2000s aesthetic, in which she brings back an iconic piece from that decade: low-rise jeans. A return to fashion's roots, perfectly in line with the nostalgic wave currently inspiring both the runways and social media.

The big comeback of low-rise jeans

In these retro-grained photos, reminiscent of early 2000s editorials, Kylie Jenner poses in low-rise jeans paired with a simple black top. The setting—a window overlooking New York City buildings, antique books on the floor—accentuates this vintage feel. In another shot, she presents the trend in a looser version, with wide-leg, flowing jeans. Two variations on the same key piece, which has become the symbol of the resurgence of the "Y2K" wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner for khy summer 26 pic.twitter.com/1Wc1p3VQkX — Luv (@cherrymagazinee) June 11, 2026

Kylie Jenner, trendsetter

Low-rise jeans are one of those trends that divide opinion. Long considered outdated, even "tacky," they've seen a significant resurgence in popularity over the past few seasons. While the return of low-rise jeans is noticeable everywhere, Kylie Jenner has played a major role. She's regularly at the forefront of this 2000s aesthetic, which she incorporates into her various appearances. By sporting this look, she confirms her status as a true trendsetter.

With these low-rise jeans, Kylie Jenner gives another nod to the 2000s, confirming that this decade has never been more of an inspiration to current fashion. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to inspire a new wave of "Y2K" style enthusiasts.

