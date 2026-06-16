In low-rise jeans, Kylie Jenner revives an iconic trend from the 2000s.

Léa Michel
@kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner has a knack for reviving trends. The American businesswoman shared a series of photos with a distinctly 2000s aesthetic, in which she brings back an iconic piece from that decade: low-rise jeans. A return to fashion's roots, perfectly in line with the nostalgic wave currently inspiring both the runways and social media.

The big comeback of low-rise jeans

In these retro-grained photos, reminiscent of early 2000s editorials, Kylie Jenner poses in low-rise jeans paired with a simple black top. The setting—a window overlooking New York City buildings, antique books on the floor—accentuates this vintage feel. In another shot, she presents the trend in a looser version, with wide-leg, flowing jeans. Two variations on the same key piece, which has become the symbol of the resurgence of the "Y2K" wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner, trendsetter

Low-rise jeans are one of those trends that divide opinion. Long considered outdated, even "tacky," they've seen a significant resurgence in popularity over the past few seasons. While the return of low-rise jeans is noticeable everywhere, Kylie Jenner has played a major role. She's regularly at the forefront of this 2000s aesthetic, which she incorporates into her various appearances. By sporting this look, she confirms her status as a true trendsetter.

With these low-rise jeans, Kylie Jenner gives another nod to the 2000s, confirming that this decade has never been more of an inspiration to current fashion. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to inspire a new wave of "Y2K" style enthusiasts.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Selena Gomez shares photos with her husband that spark reactions
Article suivant
In a white satin dress, this British model opts for minimalist elegance.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Brazil supporter Adriana Lima attracts attention in the stands

Proud of her heritage, Brazilian model Adriana Lima made sure to support Brazil for the 2026 World Cup....

In a white satin dress, this British model opts for minimalist elegance.

When it comes to understated elegance, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the epitome of style. The British model and actress...

Selena Gomez shares photos with her husband that spark reactions

American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is clearly enjoying herself. She shared a tender series of photos on Instagram with...

Shay Mitchell revives the trend of sparkly dresses in a monochrome version.

Canadian actress, model, and producer Shay Mitchell has a knack for reviving trends. She recently shared a series...

In a draped dress, Kim Kardashian attracts all eyes in Monaco

Kim Kardashian never goes unnoticed, and her recent trip to Monaco was no exception. At the Formula 1...

Dressed in beach attire, Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her 61st birthday with a message full of optimism.

Elizabeth Hurley recently celebrated her 61st birthday with a smile. The British actress and model marked her birthday...