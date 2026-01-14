Search here...

Pregnant, this model proudly celebrates her new figure.

Léa Michel
Pregnant with her second child, model and content creator Sofia Richie Grainge is glowing as she proudly celebrates her new figure. At a joyful and elegant baby shower, the expectant mother revealed the gender of her baby boy, while sharing adorable photos on Instagram.

A celebration full of style and tenderness

Organized by her loved ones, Sofia Richie Grainge's baby shower took place under the original theme of a "sports club." The event, decorated with gold elements and personalized "The Grainge Club" accessories, reflected the couple's elegant and modern style. Sofia, dressed in a yellow polka-dot outfit, posed proudly, displaying a radiant smile and glowing serenity.

A fulfilled and serene mother

Already a mother to little Eloise, born in May 2024, Sofia Richie is thoroughly enjoying this new pregnancy. Married to Elliot Grainge since 2023, the young woman doesn't hide her joy at expanding her family. On Instagram, she regularly shares moments from her daily life, blending maternal tenderness with her innate sense of style.

The rise of a modern icon

Since announcing her second pregnancy in the fall of 2025, Sofia Richie has proudly shown off her changing body. Between natural photos and elegant outfits, she inspires a generation of women to celebrate motherhood without sacrificing their style. Today, she embodies a model of radiant and authentic beauty.

Sofia Richie Grainge proves once again that elegance and motherhood go hand in hand. By celebrating this new stage of her life with gentleness and confidence, the young woman shows that being pregnant is not a parenthesis, but a form of fulfillment. Between love, fashion, and serenity, Hollywood's most stylish "boy mom" is preparing to write another equally radiant chapter.

"A goddess": this singer impresses with her figure on the red carpet

