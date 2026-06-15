Selena Gomez shares photos with her husband that spark reactions

American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is clearly enjoying herself. She shared a tender series of photos on Instagram with her husband, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. Accompanied by a loving message, the post quickly garnered reactions from her followers, ranging from heartfelt expressions to more superficial comments.

A heartwarming publication

In this photo carousel, the couple appears in candid, everyday moments: sitting side-by-side on a sofa against a snowy landscape, sharing a selfie in front of a mirror, or posing together outdoors. These intimate and luminous images, far removed from the red carpet, illustrate their close bond. In the caption, Selena Gomez included a tender message for her husband: "Distance matters so little when someone matters so much... I miss you," she wrote, referring to the separation caused by her professional commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Mixed reactions

As is often the case with this couple, the post sparked mixed reactions. Many internet users praised the duo's chemistry, showering them with "couple goals" and affectionate messages. Others, however, indulged in more superficial remarks, comparing the couple's appearance. These comments were quickly dismissed by the couple's fans, who reminded everyone that "the most important thing is the love and connection shown by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco."

A couple with a large following

The two artists have known each other for about ten years and initially collaborated musically before making their relationship official in late 2023. Engaged in December 2024, they married in September 2025 in a ceremony in California, surrounded by numerous celebrities. Selena Gomez has repeatedly described this relationship as the most peaceful she has ever experienced, emphasizing the importance of being with someone who respects her. The couple also regularly shares glimpses into their daily lives.

With this post, Selena Gomez offers her fans further proof of the love she shares with Benny Blanco. Between tenderness, humor, and complicity, the couple confirms their status as a favorite duo for some of the public—to the point of transforming a simple declaration from afar into a genuine moment of connection.