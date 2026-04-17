In Australia, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being criticized for the cost of their visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in Australia for the first time since 2018, but this new "tour" is not without controversy. Their presence, combining speaking engagements and wellness retreats, is fueling a debate about the line between public cause and private business.

A highly anticipated, but controversial visit

The couple, who arrived on April 14 or 15, 2026, according to media reports, were greeted in Sydney and then Melbourne with the same curiosity as during their 2018 royal tour. At that time, their visit was part of the official Crown program, with public funding and state security logistics. Now, as "non-working royals" residing in California, their stay is described as a "private" or "quasi-royal" tour, which changes how the public perceives the money spent.

Events with exorbitant prices

The heart of the controversy lies in the prices charged for access to events attended by the Sussexes. In Melbourne, Prince Harry is scheduled to speak at a mental health summit called "InterEdge," with tickets advertised at 997 Australian dollars (approximately 600 euros), or even up to 1,978 dollars for some more "premium" packages.

In Sydney, Meghan Markle is the star attraction of a three-day retreat, organized by her brand/podcast "Her Best Life," at a luxury hotel. Participation costs AU$2,699 (approximately €1,625) per person, including yoga, sound therapy, dinners, and disco nights. An additional "VIP experience" adds a group photo with the Duchess, a private breakfast, and merchandise, reinforcing the image of a highly commercial and exclusive getaway .

Security at the taxpayers' expense

The debates are also crystallizing around security. As during their previous visit, Australian authorities must implement police measures to manage their movements, including crowd control and protection. A petition launched by the group "Beyond Australia" on Change.org has garnered over 38,000 signatures, demanding that the state not spend "a single penny" on security, escorts, or logistics for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, now considered "private individuals carrying out lucrative activities."

A growing "business" image

Harry and Meghan's team have insisted that the trip is being funded privately, not through the British royal grant. Their visit to Australia is being presented as "a series of philanthropic, professional, and media engagements," rather than a state tour. Yet, the question remains for Australians: who is really paying for the security, logistics, and visibility surrounding this couple, who remain a major public symbol of the monarchy?

The tour's program, a mix of mental health summits and wellness retreats, reinforces the idea of a commercial strategy centered around their image. The media emphasizes that this type of event is accessible only to a minority of people with substantial budgets, fueling criticism about the disparity between a desire for inaccessibility and a charitable stance. Many observers also point to the contrast with the message of "public service" and accessibility that was the central theme of their departure from the palace, viewing it as "fake royalty" or a "self-promotional tour."

Between fans, skeptics and political critics

Opinions are divided on the ground. On one side, some fans remain loyal to the couple's presence, which includes meetings with patients in pediatric hospitals and local associations, recalling some of their previous commitments. On the other, critical voices are being raised, particularly by local elected officials and commentators, who believe that the combination of high prices, VIP packages, and public security funded by taxpayers no longer aligns with the idea of "selfless" work.

Ultimately, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Australia in 2026 is a mirror held up to society, questioning how a royal family transformed into an "influencer family" finances itself, protects itself, and perceives itself on the international stage.