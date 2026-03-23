"Life can be beautiful without a husband": this singer opens up about the pressure surrounding marriage

Léa Michel
@oliviarodrigo / Instagram

American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress Olivia Rodrigo openly states that "you can be happy without a husband." Her views on marriage and life timing resonate with many women.

A perfectly timed reply

In a recent interview with British Vogue , Olivia Rodrigo burst out laughing at the idea of people already talking to her about marriage, exclaiming, "What am I? A child bride?" This spontaneous response, far from a prepared speech, shows how absurd she finds it to be asked to project herself so quickly into the role of wife. Many young women can relate: barely adults, they are already subjected to persistent questions about "when" they will get married.

A key message: life is not just about a husband

Olivia followed with a more serious message: she said she "hoped young girls would understand that life can be full of joy without a husband or children." She reminded them that "happiness can come from friendship, work, passions, travel, or personal growth, and not just from marital status."

She doesn't despise love or family; on the contrary, she confides that she would like to be a mother one day, but refuses to have a timeline imposed on her. She clearly separates the desire for motherhood from the social pressure to settle down quickly, which makes her discourse nuanced and reassuring.

A life that's already going by very fast

Olivia Rodrigo also points out that her twenties are anything but "normal": she's worked since childhood, grew up on film sets, and achieved early on goals that others take years to reach. This accelerated maturity leads her to protect what she hasn't yet experienced: a simple youth, ordinary experiences, and relationships approached at her own pace. Saying she's "far from marriage" is therefore a way of setting boundaries and prioritizing herself.

Her comments come at a time when many women are questioning the traditional "studies – marriage – children" timeline. By stating that "life can be beautiful without a husband" and that there is no single path, Olivia Rodrigo lends legitimacy to those who feel neither ready nor concerned by marriage at 20, 25, or even 30.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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