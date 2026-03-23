On the beach, this cheerleader shows off her figure in a "mermaid" look

On the beach in Hawaii, "Dallas Cowboys" cheerleader Kleine Powell shows off her figure in an ultra-colorful outfit, adopting a "mermaid" look for her post-season vacation - captivating according to internet users.

A vibrant outfit and a bohemian skirt

In a carousel shot, Kleine Powell poses in a vibrant outfit—turquoise, coral, and electric purple—that accentuates her figure. She pairs this basic with a long, flowing white skirt that swirls around her legs as she climbs over rocks, with the Pacific Ocean crashing in the background. The caption reads: “I’m wearing a long skirt to hide the fact that I’m a mermaid! 🐚”

The solo shots capture her "playful" energy: wavy hair in the salty breeze, a sparkling gaze towards the horizon, her figure illuminated by the setting sun. A former dancer at the University of Kentucky and a veteran of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), seen in the Netflix documentary series "America's Sweethearts," Kleine Powell transforms the beach into a fairytale setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Adoring fans: "A real mermaid!"

The comments are pouring in with love. Cheerleader Ava Marie Lahey exclaims, "Island girl!!! 😍" Cheerleader Reece Weaver adds , "Cutest 🌺" Fans chime in: "You shine!" and "Elegant even on the sand."

In short, Kleine Powell proves that post-season vacations go hand in hand with natural elegance. This mermaid look, a blend of colorful outfits and dreamy poses, is a hit with everyone: fans and teammates crown her "queen of the beaches," "undisputed DCC mermaid."