Without makeup and in pajamas, Lindsay Lohan sparks reactions online

Far from the red carpets and photographers' flashes, Lindsay Lohan chose to start the week off gently. On January 19, 2026, the "Freaky Friday" actress shared a rare photo of herself without makeup on Instagram, dressed in her navy blue pajamas with white trim. With the caption "Monday energy loading… 💙" , she charmed her fans with a relaxed expression, a symbol of newfound serenity.

Natural beauty celebrated

Settled comfortably on her sofa, Lindsay Lohan shows herself as she is every day: hair loose over her shoulders, a genuine smile, and a bright gaze. The actress is thus moving away from Hollywood standards by increasingly appearing with little to no makeup in recent months. In April and August 2025, she had already posted several similar selfies, in pajamas or just after waking up, advocating for a more authentic beauty.

A renewed sense of confidence

Since moving to Dubai and gradually returning to the world of cinema, Lindsay Lohan seems to have found a balance between her private and public life. By sharing these natural moments, she sends a positive message of confidence and kindness, far removed from the tormented image that long followed her.

With this spontaneous and unadorned selfie, Lindsay Lohan proves that she doesn't need makeup to shine. Blending humor and authenticity, she reveals a more serene side of herself and inspires her fans to embrace their own natural beauty.