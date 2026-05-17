From singer Rosalía to Madonna, why does the nun aesthetic fascinate pop stars?

For the duration of an album cover or a music video, female singers don the habit of the nun and religiously adhere to this Catholic aesthetic with its immaculate codes. Rosalía, Madonna, Lily Allen, and Lana Del Rey have all slipped into the role of this devout woman, appropriating this sacred style. Transformed into living portraits of Catholicism, they take the nun out of the monastery walls and make her an artistic signature. Where does this fascination with church attire come from?

When stars praise Catholic aesthetics

In her latest album, "Lux," singer Rosalia dons a veil that barely reveals her striking ebony hair. Enveloped in a kind of white chrysalis, she gives the impression of being reborn. After sporting the devil's horns and reinterpreting all the sins of biblical texts in "Motomami," she transforms into a good Samaritan. It's as if grace has miraculously touched her. To remain consistent with this divine artistic direction, a complete departure from her previous EP, she has also infused her lyrics and vocals with purity, drawing inspiration from classical music.

Before her, many other big names in music preceded her in this redemptive art. Madonna launched this aesthetic movement of sainthood by bringing the nun out of her cloister. Lady Gaga took the same path of repentance and imitated her in her "Alejandro" video, combining a full-body robe with futuristic platform shoes. Rihanna, however, offered a completely different version on the cover of Interview magazine, with a cross tattooed on her cheek and a suave lip gloss that clashed with the nun's modest habit. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey, true to her melancholic signature and vintage aesthetic, handled these universal codes with more caution, adopting the persona of a religious icon.

The "nun" has almost become a reluctant celebrity, a fashion icon, a figure of inspiration. While she sent shivers down our spines in "The Nun," she also looms large in the pop imagination. Yet, these stars haven't been suddenly touched by the Holy Spirit. This curious fascination with women who dedicate their lives to God isn't the result of divine revelation. The explanation is far more down-to-earth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

What this sacred stylistic choice reveals in the background

The "nun," so often exploited in horror films, isn't just a costume that horror fans wear on New Year's Eve. She regularly appears in a world that is the antithesis of modesty, austerity, and silence. Repurposed as a creative element, the "good sister" is not simply an embodiment of purity. While stars may exploit her aesthetic, despite the risk of blasphemy, they don't all share the same intentions.

The nun embodies a whole host of symbols and values. Ultimately, she evokes an entire lexicon: obedience, boundless devotion, chastity, but also humility and charity. She is, in fact, the antithesis of pop stars, who live in the spotlight while she prays in the shadows of monasteries. She only opens her mouth to receive communion, whereas pop stars use it to denounce and shout what their hearts hold back. Even more evocative: she effaces herself where today's artists seek to make a lasting impression. Some stars rely on this highly visual and unifying image to better recount their personal experiences and reinforce the effect of contrast. The aim of this maneuver? To provoke a powerful aesthetic shock.

Religious attire functions as an immediately legible visual language. It condenses contradictory notions into a single glance: innocence and transgression, withdrawal from the world and total exposure. This makes it an ideal tool for pop culture. Rosalia, Madonna, and Sabrina Carpenter don't simply plagiarize a modest dress code. They take the "nun" out of its traditional context for the sake of spectacle. "What stars love to do is make it all subversive," explains Clément Laré, a journalist specializing in fashion and pop culture for Madame Figaro .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fubiz (@fubiz)

A different interpretation from one artist to another

For some, the nun's aesthetic serves primarily as a means of creating narrative tension. Rosalía, for example, often plays on cycles of transformation: from the sacred to the profane, from sin to redemption, as if each album were a stage of metamorphosis. The religious garment then becomes a marker of passage, almost a ritual costume that signals an artistic "rebirth."

For others, the issue is more provocative and historical. Madonna understood very early on the power of Catholic symbols in Western culture. By subverting them, she seeks not only to shock, but also to question moral authority, the control of women's bodies, and the place of religion in pop culture. The nun's habit becomes a critical, almost political, tool.

In a more aesthetic and melancholic approach, Lana Del Rey uses these codes as fragments of American and European imagery: stained glass, veils, contemplation. For her, the religious figure is not necessarily subversive, but rather nostalgic, like a mental backdrop that evokes an idealized and already lost idea of purity.

In short, the nun fascinates pop music because she is a perfect figure of contradiction: silent, yet visually very expressive; unassuming, yet instantly recognizable. And in a world where everything must be seen and noticed, this contrast makes her an inexhaustible source of inspiration.