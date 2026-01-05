Search here...

In her swimsuit, Lizzo kicks off 2026 with a clear message: zero hang-ups

Anaëlle G.
@lizzobeeating/Instagram

On January 2, 2026, Lizzo kicked off the year with a powerful Instagram post: two photos of herself in a white swimsuit from her inclusive brand, topped off with a colorful patterned bodysuit. The singer proudly displayed her figure and her self-confidence.

Body positivity: a daily manifesto

This post comes three weeks after a shocking post where Lizzo denounced a viral body joke: "I saw a 'fat joke' about me in 2025, and it went viral. Just because I'm fat." Faced with relentless criticism, she laid down a golden rule: "Your body is NOT for them. It's for YOU." Weight loss, weight gain, surgery, or maintaining the status quo: "Whatever you do with your body, mind your own business." A heartfelt plea that resonated with millions of internet users.

Stars united behind his message

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton, American singer-songwriter SZA, American singer Erykah Badu, and American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey: the post garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments. "Queen," "Incredible," "I love it" : the stars amplified this plea for self-acceptance. In her Instagram stories, Lizzo extended the buzz with humor, transforming mockery into positive energy.

This inaugural post isn't just a photo of her outfit: it's a statement. Lizzo transforms judgment into a powerful force, asserting her body choices as a personal revolution. Her message? Zero hang-ups, complete sovereignty over her image. A 2026 kickoff that sets the tone: self-love above all.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
The Maduro couple: Cilia Flores, the First Lady at the heart of Venezuelan power?

