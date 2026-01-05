In her swimsuit, Lizzo kicks off 2026 with a clear message: zero hang-ups

On January 2, 2026, Lizzo kicked off the year with a powerful Instagram post: two photos of herself in a white swimsuit from her inclusive brand, topped off with a colorful patterned bodysuit. The singer proudly displayed her figure and her self-confidence.

Body positivity: a daily manifesto

This post comes three weeks after a shocking post where Lizzo denounced a viral body joke: "I saw a 'fat joke' about me in 2025, and it went viral. Just because I'm fat." Faced with relentless criticism, she laid down a golden rule: "Your body is NOT for them. It's for YOU." Weight loss, weight gain, surgery, or maintaining the status quo: "Whatever you do with your body, mind your own business." A heartfelt plea that resonated with millions of internet users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Stars united behind his message

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton, American singer-songwriter SZA, American singer Erykah Badu, and American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey: the post garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments. "Queen," "Incredible," "I love it" : the stars amplified this plea for self-acceptance. In her Instagram stories, Lizzo extended the buzz with humor, transforming mockery into positive energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

This inaugural post isn't just a photo of her outfit: it's a statement. Lizzo transforms judgment into a powerful force, asserting her body choices as a personal revolution. Her message? Zero hang-ups, complete sovereignty over her image. A 2026 kickoff that sets the tone: self-love above all.