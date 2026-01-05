The Maduro couple: Cilia Flores, the First Lady at the heart of Venezuelan power?

Cilia Flores, wife of Nicolás Maduro, was First Lady of Venezuela from 2013 until their joint capture by the United States in early January 2026. Far from a purely ceremonial role, this lawyer and politician exerted a major influence on the country's institutions, holding key positions within the National Assembly and the Chavista apparatus.

A rise to the top of Chavismo

Cilia Flores rose to prominence in the 1990s by defending Hugo Chávez after his failed 1992 coup, contributing to his release in 1994. Elected to Congress in 2000, she became the first woman president of the National Assembly, serving from 2006 to 2011, succeeding her future husband, Nicolás Maduro. Appointed Attorney General from 2012 to 2013, she consolidated her grip on the judicial system, placing close associates and loyalists in strategic positions, according to testimonies from former prosecutors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cilia Flores (@florescilia)

First Lady and omnipresent figure

Having become First Lady after Nicolás Maduro's disputed victory in 2013, Cilia Flores's role is far from symbolic. Re-elected to the National Assembly in 2015 for her home state of Cojedes, and later a member of the Presidential Commission of the 2017 Constituent Assembly, she defends the achievements of the "Bolivarian Revolution." Criticized for politicizing the judiciary—no rulings against the state were allegedly handed down under her influence for over twenty years—she is described as a "fundamental figure" of Venezuelan power.

Capture with Maduro: symbol of a downfall

On January 3, 2026, during US airstrikes in Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, who were brought to New York to stand trial. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed their disappearance and demanded "proof of life." This couple, in power for over a decade, embodied the fusion of personal life and political domination in Bolivarian Venezuela.

A journey marked by controversy

Accused of nepotism for allegedly favoring the hiring of sixteen relatives at the National Assembly, according to Reuters , Cilia Flores counters that they attained these positions through their merits. Sanctioned by Canada, Panama, and the United States for her role in the Venezuelan crisis, as well as for her alleged support of her husband's authoritarian regime, she is banned from entering Colombia.

Married to Nicolás Maduro since July 2013, after a relationship that began in the 1990s, Cilia Flores has left her mark on Venezuelan history as one of the most influential women of the Fourth Socialist Republic. Her capture along with her husband brings to an end an era in which the couple symbolized both the unity of Chavismo and its authoritarian excesses. It remains to be seen whether her legal proceedings in the United States will confirm the accusations leveled against her for years.