At 60, Cindy Crawford shows off her makeup-free look and shares her morning routine.

American supermodel Cindy Crawford proves she doesn't need any artifice to shine. The iconic model recently appeared without makeup in an Instagram video where she shared her morning wellness routine, a blend of self-care and everyday gentleness.

A natural beauty in her jacuzzi

Upon waking, Cindy presents a natural face, still in her nightclothes, before slipping into a bathrobe and beginning her rituals. She slides into her outdoor hot tub, like a morning dip, her hair pulled back in a loose bun and a simple gold necklace, fully embracing her body and her 60 years with serenity, while the soft morning light caresses her skin.

A highly structured skin and wellness routine

Her morning begins around 6 a.m. with a few stretches at the edge of the bed, followed by dry brushing her legs to stimulate blood circulation. She continues with a gua sha facial massage, then red light sessions on her scalp and face—gestures that are part of her personal routine to maintain the radiance of her skin and the vitality of her hair, without claiming to set a standard or a model to follow at 60.

Small health gestures and a moment of "grounding"

For her inner well-being, American supermodel Cindy Crawford drinks a little apple cider vinegar before breakfast, then goes for a barefoot walk on the grass in her oceanfront garden to "connect with the earth" and enjoy the soft morning light. This time spent in nature, between fresh air, sea views, and soaking in the jacuzzi, is described as "a true decompression chamber before the rush of the day."

This is a routine that is unique to her, difficult for everyone to access, and in no way a standard to follow at 60 to feel good, but rather a personal ritual that gives her energy and serenity.

Sports, collagen coffee, and emails

Around 7:45 a.m., she puts on her workout clothes, makes herself a collagen-enriched coffee, and then settles down for a few minutes in front of her computer to check her emails. Her routine continues with a personalized exercise session: stretching, exercises on an inverted machine, a mini-trampoline, followed by a guided Pilates-style workout. These activities are part of her personal morning ritual, adapted to her needs and pace, and are not intended as a model or an obligation for anyone over 60.

Fans love its authenticity

In the caption, Cindy Crawford explains that she loves this routine because it "sets her on the right track for the day," a ritual that brings her balance and energy first thing in the morning. The comments overwhelmingly praise "her naturalness and simplicity." "At 60 and without makeup, you're dazzling," "Inspiring to see you embrace your age with such serenity," write internet users, won over by this blend of simplicity and self-love.

By sharing these moments from her morning, Cindy Crawford reminds us that well-being comes first and foremost from listening to ourselves and enjoying our own rituals, rather than from following norms or standards. At 60, she embodies a natural serenity and inspires her fans to celebrate their bodies and their everyday lives with authenticity.