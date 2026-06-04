"Always charismatic": Madison Beer makes a sensation in a white corset dress

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer is enjoying a major milestone in her career. She has just completed the first leg of her "Locket Tour" and shared a carousel on Instagram, blending photos from the stage with moments shared with her fans. The cover featured a corset dress that caused a sensation and captivated her followers.

A romantic corset dress

In the opening photo, Madison Beer poses in her stage outfit: a delicate, cream-white corset dress with a fitted cut. The dress features a floral lace bodice, front lacing, and a ruffled lace hem, creating a trendy, coquettish look. The singer completed this romantic style with long, sleek hair and luminous makeup.

A touching message to his fans

In the caption of her post, Madison Beer addressed a heartfelt message to her European and British fans. She warmly thanked them for coming to her concerts, confiding that her dreams had come true during this tour and mentioning many "pinching moments." The carousel illustrates this connection: it shows Madison Beer sharing a friendly moment with a concertgoer, as well as a packed venue, proof of the enthusiasm generated at each show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @madisonbeer

The first leg of a major tour

This "Locket Tour" marks a turning point for Madison Beer: it's their first arena tour, in support of their third album, "Locket," released in January 2026. The European and British leg, completed at the end of May, now gives way to the North American tour, which begins next week. The journey is set to culminate in a grand finale in New York, on the legendary stage of Madison Square Garden.

Between a striking corset dress and a heartfelt message to her fans, Madison Beer confirms her charisma, both on stage and on social media. "Always charismatic," many internet users commented.