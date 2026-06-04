"Always charismatic": Madison Beer makes a sensation in a white corset dress

Julia P.
@madisonbeer / Instagram

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer is enjoying a major milestone in her career. She has just completed the first leg of her "Locket Tour" and shared a carousel on Instagram, blending photos from the stage with moments shared with her fans. The cover featured a corset dress that caused a sensation and captivated her followers.

A romantic corset dress

In the opening photo, Madison Beer poses in her stage outfit: a delicate, cream-white corset dress with a fitted cut. The dress features a floral lace bodice, front lacing, and a ruffled lace hem, creating a trendy, coquettish look. The singer completed this romantic style with long, sleek hair and luminous makeup.

A touching message to his fans

In the caption of her post, Madison Beer addressed a heartfelt message to her European and British fans. She warmly thanked them for coming to her concerts, confiding that her dreams had come true during this tour and mentioning many "pinching moments." The carousel illustrates this connection: it shows Madison Beer sharing a friendly moment with a concertgoer, as well as a packed venue, proof of the enthusiasm generated at each show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @madisonbeer

The first leg of a major tour

This "Locket Tour" marks a turning point for Madison Beer: it's their first arena tour, in support of their third album, "Locket," released in January 2026. The European and British leg, completed at the end of May, now gives way to the North American tour, which begins next week. The journey is set to culminate in a grand finale in New York, on the legendary stage of Madison Square Garden.

Between a striking corset dress and a heartfelt message to her fans, Madison Beer confirms her charisma, both on stage and on social media. "Always charismatic," many internet users commented.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
Dressed in pink, Kylie Jenner enjoys a sunny getaway to the Caribbean

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Dressed in pink, Kylie Jenner enjoys a sunny getaway to the Caribbean

American reality TV star, businesswoman, and influencer Kylie Jenner kicked off her summer in style. She treated herself...

At 59, Salma Hayek brings back into the spotlight a pair of trousers that are not universally admired.

At a tennis event at Roland-Garros, Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director and producer Salma Hayek made a fashion appearance that...

On vacation, Kim Kardashian caused a sensation in a white beach outfit

American media personality Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed stars on the planet, and her recent...

"You're radiant": Lindsay Lohan shares a selfie that sparks reactions

American actress Lindsay Lohan is glowing, and her followers are letting her know it. She shared a "photo...

Brooks Nader brings this vintage "one-piece" up to date thanks to an "unexpected" accessory

American model and television personality Brooks Nader shared a new series of photos on Instagram where she reinterprets...

In a sophisticated look, Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance in New York

While in New York to promote the film "Office Romance," American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez opted for...