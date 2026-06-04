Dressed in pink, Kylie Jenner enjoys a sunny getaway to the Caribbean

American reality TV star, businesswoman, and influencer Kylie Jenner kicked off her summer in style. She treated herself to a sunny getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean) to celebrate another year of her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. A luxurious escape, fully documented on Instagram, where pink reigned supreme.

A tangy pink look

Style-wise, Kylie Jenner opted for a pale pink beach outfit, captured in a mirror selfie. Later that day, she revisited this same powder pink, pairing it with a ruffled mini-skirt for a "sunset dinner," as captioned. A summery palette, true to the vibrant aesthetic that is a signature of her brand and her public appearances.

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A villa and personalized gifts

Kylie Jenner also gave her followers a tour of the lavish villa where the group was staying. Her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi, kicked off the tour on camera, before showing them around the many bedrooms. In one of them, Kylie Jenner displayed a veritable arsenal of personalized gifts, all in pink: an embroidered beach towel, a "Turks and Caicos With Kylie" cap, a water bottle, a camera, a Kylie Cosmetics beach bag, and custom-made beachwear from specialized brands. Enough to transform this trip into a full-blown PR stunt.

A nod to a trip from 2019

This trip is reminiscent of a previous one. It was inspired by a 2019 trip organized for the Kylie Skin brand, also to the Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean). At the time, flocked coconuts and coordinated outfits were already part of the package, with American model Sofia Richie Grainge among those in attendance. The brand even shared a throwback photo of that trip at the time.

Between her pink outfit, idyllic setting, and carefully staged photos, Kylie Jenner has created a getaway that is as sunny as it is strategic. This trip to the Caribbean once again illustrates her mastery of image and her marketing savvy, where vacation and promotion blend seamlessly. A summer interlude that, unsurprisingly, delighted her followers.