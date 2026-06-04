Shakira makes a striking appearance in a sculptural orange dress

Léa Michel
@shakira / Instagram

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira opted for a bold color choice to make a statement. She appeared in a striking, sculptural orange dress at the launch of "No Drama," the new detangler from her haircare brand Isima. A fashion choice perfectly in tune with the summery energy of the event.

A sculptural orange dress

For this celebration, Shakira opted for a short, vibrant orange dress with a fitted silhouette. The dress is distinguished by its structured, corset-inspired seams, which create a clean, graphic line, as well as a plunging neckline. A discreet cutout adds a touch of extra dimension. The result: a silhouette that is both modern and architectural, true to Shakira's penchant for statement pieces.

Accessories that play on contrast

As for accessories, she continued with the monochrome theme, sporting large orange-tinted sunglasses that perfectly matched her outfit. However, she broke up this harmony with a pair of white cowboy boots, creating a decidedly trendy contrast. Her long waves and soft makeup completed this sun-kissed look.

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An artist at the top

This foray into fashion comes at a time when Shakira is enjoying great success. She is currently touring the world with her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" tour, which has become the highest-grossing Latin tour in history. Between music, fashion, and entrepreneurship, the "Waka Waka" singer juggles multiple roles with equal success.

With her structured cut, vibrant color palette, and contrasting accessories, Shakira once again showcased her impeccable sense of style while simultaneously highlighting her skincare brand. This display of summer energy certainly didn't go unnoticed.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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