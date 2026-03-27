In a "daring" outfit, this selfie of Madison Beer is dividing internet users

Julia P.
@madisonbeer / Instagram

American singer, model, and actress Madison Beer recently caused a stir on Instagram after posting a mirror selfie. She appears in a casual outfit consisting of a t-shirt, revealing underwear underneath. The post quickly garnered numerous comments, including one from Canadian singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress Tate McRae, illustrating the attention generated by the photo shared with her followers.

A post that attracts the attention of internet users

In this selfie shared on Instagram, Madison Beer strikes a simple pose, true to the spontaneous aesthetic often favored on social media. As is often the case with posts from highly followed celebrities, the image quickly circulated and generated a large number of comments. Some fans praised the singer's self-confidence and poise: "You look gorgeous," while others felt the photo could be perceived as "provocative."

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A post shared by @madisonbeer

Tate McRae's notable reaction

Among the many reactions, that of Canadian singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress Tate McRae particularly stood out. Her brief comment, "My God," expressing her surprise at "Madison Beer's beauty," was widely shared online and garnered numerous likes.

Between support and online debate

The post illustrates a common dynamic on social media platforms: some people express their admiration for the singer's confidence and style, while others consider the photo more "daring." These contrasting reactions demonstrate the diversity of perceptions regarding dress codes and, above all, the importance of maintaining fundamental respect in online interactions.

Women's bodies—like everyone's—should not be subject to comment or judgment. The fact that a celebrity shares content on a public account does not mean anything goes; the same principles of respect and restraint should apply, regardless of fame or visibility.

With this mirror selfie, Madison Beer demonstrates once again the impact of social media on the dissemination of images and trends. In just a few hours, a simple post can generate thousands of reactions, influence fashion styles, and fuel discussions far beyond its initial community.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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