Faced with models deemed "too thin," Anne Hathaway reportedly raised concerns about standards in fashion.

During the filming of the highly anticipated "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Anne Hathaway reportedly expressed her concerns about the representation of certain body standards in the fashion industry. According to her co-star, American actress Meryl Streep, Hathaway wanted to avoid the presence of figures deemed "too thin" in the film, emphasizing the importance of a more balanced representation. This stance reignites the debate on the evolution of aesthetic criteria in fashion and film.

Vigilance regarding representations in fashion

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar , Meryl Streep explained that she was surprised by the thinness of some of the models she saw at fashion shows during the film's preparation: "I was struck by the fact that the models were not only beautiful and young—they all looked young to me—but also alarmingly thin." The actress described it as an unexpected impression, noting that the issue of body diversity had already sparked discussions in recent years.

According to her, Anne Hathaway quickly alerted the production team to the issue of body image in the film, which was deemed too far removed from a realistic or responsible representation: “I thought all of this had been sorted out years ago. Annie noticed it too, and she rushed to speak to the producers, getting a promise that the models in the fashion show we were preparing for our film wouldn't be so thin! She's a wonderful girl.” This initiative is part of a broader discussion about body image in the creative industries.

A film highly anticipated by the public

A direct sequel to the 2006 cult classic, " The Devil Wears Prada 2 " features the return of iconic characters, including Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, and Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. The screenplay follows the evolution of their careers nearly twenty years after the events of the first film.

A shift in expectations within the industry

The issue of body representation in fashion and film has been the subject of regular discussions for several years. Numerous initiatives have been implemented to encourage greater diversity of body shapes in advertising campaigns and on the catwalk. Anne Hathaway's stance illustrates a growing awareness of the impact of images disseminated to the general public, particularly among younger generations.

Through this intervention, as reported by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway is contributing to reigniting the debate on body standards in the fashion industry. With "The Devil Wears Prada 2" about to be released in theaters, this focus on the representation of bodies illustrates the evolving expectations of both the public and professionals regarding the image conveyed by film and fashion.