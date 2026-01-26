Search here...

"Being a woman means being judged on your appearance": Michelle Obama denounces a double standard

Léa Michel
Extrait de l'émission « Call her Daddy »/Youtube

Michelle Obama strongly denounces the persistent double standard faced by women, who are judged primarily on their appearance rather than their accomplishments. In the podcast " Call Her Daddy " by American podcaster Alex Cooper, the former First Lady of the United States shares her personal experience and raises awareness about the misogyny ingrained in global culture, using numerous powerful quotes to support her points.

An exceptional career overshadowed by criticism

A graduate of Princeton and Harvard, Michelle Obama built an impressive career as a lawyer, nonprofit leader, and vice president at the University of Chicago before serving in the White House from 2009 to 2017. Yet, during her time in the media, commentary consistently focused on her outfits rather than her speeches or her background. She cites as an example a magazine profile whose headline began with her outfit, relegating her education and career to the background: "The headline started with what I was wearing, not my education or my career: it all started with how I looked."

Body shaming as a weapon of control

“Men will always attack your appearance if you’re a woman. It’s a deeply ingrained habit in global culture to try to put women in their place by attacking their physical appearance,” she observes with clarity. This strategy, according to Michelle Obama, transcends borders and persists despite feminist progress, transforming the female body into an easy target for discrediting expressed ideas.

Education and the private sphere: activist choices

To counter this misogyny, Michelle Obama has increased her public appearances in books like "Becoming" and at conferences. At home, she is careful with her words towards her daughters, Malia and Sasha: she avoids asking them if they are "dating someone," a question she considers sexist and indicative of parental insecurities, emphasizing "why would women need 'someone' to exist?"

Michelle Obama thus transforms her own experience into a universal plea against double standards, inviting us to question our linguistic and cultural reflexes. Her message resonates as a call to value women for their intellect and actions, far removed from the superficial judgments that still hinder their development.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 38, this model dares to wear a short look in the snow
Article suivant
Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave the United States for Europe and explains the reasons why.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave the United States for Europe and explains the reasons why.

Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave the United States and settle in Europe, driven by "a deep desire...

At 38, this model dares to wear a short look in the snow

While on holiday in the Austrian Alps, British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a white outfit...

Dressed in a leopard print outfit, this singer's figure is causing a sensation

Thai star Lisa (South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink), currently on her "Deadline" tour in Tokyo, shared an...

In a striking photoshoot, Margot Robbie exudes a "baroque elegance".

In a photoshoot, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie and Australian actor Jacob Elordi appear in perfect style...

A mother of two, this American model lights up the snowy peaks.

Jasmine Tookes, iconic Victoria's Secret model and mother of two, recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of...

"It's out of control": This streamer overwhelmed by a wave of cyberbullying

A key figure in global streaming, Pokimane – whose real name is Imane Anys – has established herself...

© 2025 The Body Optimist