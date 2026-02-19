This actress from "Money Heist" announces the birth of her first child

Having risen to international fame for her role as Tokyo in "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel), Úrsula Corberó has just embarked on a new chapter in her life: motherhood. Her first public appearance with her son Dante in Barcelona sparked a wave of emotion and questions, both among her fans and in the media. Balancing shared joy with a desire to protect her privacy, the actress cultivates a highly refined art of discretion.

A first "very controlled" photo

The first photo of Úrsula Corberó with her newborn son was a major event for her fans. After several weeks of absence and silence, the actress chose Instagram to mark her return, posting a picture in her story taken near the Arc de Triomf (triumphal arch) in the heart of Barcelona. The image shows her in a long black coat, sunglasses covering her eyes, pushing a stroller in which little Dante is presumably sitting.

This aesthetic choice speaks volumes about her approach. By sharing this moment without revealing her child's face, Úrsula Corberó affirms both her joy as a new mother and her boundary: yes to sharing a moment of life, no to turning her son into an object of curiosity. Her simple caption – "Hola, soy mami" ("Hello, I'm a mom") – encapsulates this new identity she embraces, without dwelling on the details.

02.17.2026 📲 | Úrsula Corberó shared this photo on her IG story. pic.twitter.com/Fqj0ioq9X6 — Úrsula Corberó Updates (@ucorberoupdates) February 17, 2026

A celebrity who displays a certain restraint

The public reaction was swift. On social media, comments ranged from admiration to perplexity. Many praised the way the actress seemed to find a balance between fame and privacy, in a context where many celebrities showcase every stage of their family life. For others, her discretion was puzzling. This restraint, however, has been part of how Úrsula Corberó has managed her image for years.

She carefully controls what is made public, chooses her public statements and appearances, and leaves little room for media improvisation. By choosing Barcelona, her beloved city, as the setting for this first outing, she also sends a message of roots and normalcy: behind the international star, a young mother simply strolling through her city.

A motherhood in her own image: free and in control

The arrival of Dante marks a significant milestone in the life of the couple she forms with Argentinian actor Chino Darín. Behind this much-discussed photo, a part of Úrsula Corberó's life remains intentionally private. Neither Dante's exact date of birth, nor the details of the delivery, nor the precise daily routine of the couple with their child are revealed. The actress keeps to herself what, in her eyes, is strictly private.

This "secret" isn't scandalous, but rather assertive: by revealing just enough to confirm her status as a mother without exposing her son to the constant public gaze, Úrsula Corberó establishes the boundaries of her new normal. With this first appearance alongside her son Dante, Úrsula Corberó manages to reconcile two often opposing worlds: the transparency expected of celebrities and the legitimate desire to protect her family. By choosing restraint over sensationalism, she presents a more discreet, but no less powerful, model of motherhood in the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó (@ursulolita)

For her fans, this picture will remain the symbol of a new era for the actress: one where Tokyo from "La Casa de Papel" gives way a little to Úrsula, the mother, the woman, the Barcelonan who claims the right to choose what she shows – and what she keeps to herself.