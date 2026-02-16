Search here...

In her pajamas in bed, Nicole Kidman celebrates "Galentine's Day"

Australian-American actress, producer and director Nicole Kidman recently delighted her followers on the occasion of "Galentine's Day" - the day dedicated to female friendship - with a sparkling photo posted on Instagram.

A simple message, full of good cheer

Lying in bed, the Australian actress poses in a pink striped pajama set, paired with bright red lipstick and a radiant smile. The natural light and pastel tones of the image create an intimate and comforting atmosphere, evoking the simplicity and sincerity of this moment of relaxation.

Under the photo, Nicole Kidman simply wrote: "Happy Galentines 🩷" . This short message, accompanied by a pink heart, conveys the joyful spirit of the day: celebrating the camaraderie and support between women. Reactions quickly poured in in the comments, praising Nicole Kidman's natural beauty and the positive energy emanating from the photo. Many saw it as a sincere tribute to female solidarity.

A celebration full of sweetness and symbolism

"Galentine's Day," popularized by the series "Parks and Recreation," celebrates female friendship and sisterhood, honoring the precious bonds that support and strengthen us over the years. Celebrated on February 13th, the day before Valentine's Day, it reminds us that love isn't limited to romantic relationships, but also encompasses the unwavering friendships that shape our lives. This theme resonates particularly strongly this year for Nicole Kidman. After 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban, the Kidman-Urban couple's separation in September 2025 marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter focused on family and solidarity among women.

In times of transition, it is often deep friendships, shared confidences, and the caring presence of loved ones that become a true refuge. The actress seems to be highlighting the strength of the collective more than ever. Throughout her career, she has also taken on numerous projects driven by women's stories, helping to bring powerful female voices to the forefront both on screen and behind the scenes. In this spirit, "Galentine's Day" takes on a symbolic dimension: that of refocusing on what is essential, on the bonds that endure beyond hardship, and on the capacity women have to support one another during periods of renewal. A celebration of friendship, certainly, but also of resilience and rebuilding.

A moment of relaxed elegance

With this image, Nicole Kidman proves once again that simplicity can be synonymous with elegance. In a minimalist setting and unadorned staging, she manages to capture an authentic moment, both warm and inspiring. Far from the red carpets and spectacular silhouettes that have marked her career, the actress opts here for a refined, almost intimate aesthetic. This visual choice reinforces the impression of closeness: this is no longer the Hollywood star, but a woman in a moment of truth.

This stylistic restraint also underscores her ability to convey emotion without exaggeration. A glance, a subtle smile, a relaxed posture are enough to create a feeling of calm and confidence. Accustomed to intense roles and dramatic on-screen transformations, Nicole Kidman reminds us here that she is equally adept at the art of understated elegance. A discreet yet powerful demonstration: sometimes, the greatest sophistication arises precisely from simplicity.

Ultimately, a simple pink pyjama, a serene smile and a wish for good cheer are enough to sum up the spirit of this "Galentine's Day" Nicole Kidman version: the beauty of everyday life and the joy of celebrating female bonds.

