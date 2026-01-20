Search here...

Dolly Parton celebrates her 80th birthday in style, wearing a spectacular dress.

Léa Michel
@dollyparton/Instagram

The queen of country music has proven it once again: at 80, Dolly Parton is as radiant as ever and retains her legendary sense of humor. The American icon celebrated her birthday on January 19th in a spectacular outfit—a plunging corset encrusted with rhinestones—and a multicolored butterfly cake as joyful as her personality. Through this vibrant appearance, the "Jolene" singer offered her fans a powerful message: at 80, she feels "just at the beginning" of a new chapter.

A vibrant celebration

The shared photos show Dolly Parton in a shimmering patchwork corset dress, decorated with sparkling stones and lacing that accentuates her iconic figure. Sporting her famous blonde hair and signature makeup, she blows out the candles on her giant "80"-shaped cake... with a fire extinguisher! A scene that's both funny and typically "Dolly," accompanied by her upbeat song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

"I don't have time to grow old."

In a recent interview with People magazine, the singer opened up about her state of mind as she enters this new decade. "People say to me, 'You're going to be 80.' Well, so what? Look at everything I've accomplished. I feel like I'm just getting started," she said. For her, age is just a number: "If you let yourself get old, you will. I don't have time to get old."

Reassuring news about his health

After causing concern among her fans in 2025 due to health issues that forced her to postpone her Las Vegas residency, Dolly Parton reassured them: "I'm fine." She even thanked her fans for their messages of love and support, while emphasizing that she had "no intention of slowing down."

An artist always looking towards the future

Between new musical projects, public appearances, and exhibitions bearing her name—such as "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker" at the Country Music Hall of Fame—Dolly Parton shows that at 80, she continues to inspire. True to her philosophy, she concludes: "I don't know what I'll be doing tomorrow, but I'll always give it my all."

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 80th birthday not as a milestone, but as a springboard. With her humor, generosity, and inimitable style, she embodies the idea that talent and passion know no age. At 80, the country music legend isn't bowing to time—she's making it dance.

