At 45, actress Jessica Alba shares dreamy photos from a boat.

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday the way she lives – intensely and without restraint. On May 3, 2026, she shared a series of photos on Instagram from a boat off the coast of Miami that immediately captivated her millions of followers.

A day at sea off the coast of Miami

Jessica Alba captioned her Instagram carousel "Joymaxxing," posted a few days after her 45th birthday on April 28th. The term – a contraction of "joy" and "maxxing," meaning maximizing joy – perfectly captures the energy of the images: a woman enjoying a celebratory weekend in the sun, surrounded by friends and her partner, without any inhibitions.

Jessica Alba shared a dozen photos from a boat on the waters of Miami, showing a day of total freedom: a giant inflatable slide, jet skiing, dancing on the deck, and relaxing on a floating mattress under the Florida sun. Bright, spontaneous, and joyful images that radiated infectious energy—exactly what her fans expected from her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Danny Ramirez, a discreet but ever-present companion

Her partner, actor Danny Ramirez, was also on the trip. He can be seen alongside Jessica Alba in several photos, including one particularly striking shot where he gazes intently at her as she smiles for the camera. In the comments section of the post, he simply replied with a flaming heart emoji "❤️‍🔥". Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have been unofficially dating since July 2025.

"Stay close to the people who bring you sunshine."

Among the captions on her Instagram stories accompanying the post, Jessica Alba also included: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine." This phrase speaks volumes about her mindset as she enters the new year—just days after writing on her birthday: "I'm entering this new year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life what it is."

A slide on a boat, a legend in a word: Jessica Alba summed up her birthday weekend with a brief but eloquent phrase - she radiates, fully aware of her brilliance.