Ester Expósito's new look is attracting attention, even from Kylian Mbappé

Spanish actress Ester Expósito shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a chic and trendy new look. The post captivated her followers and drew a notable comment from footballer Kylian Mbappé.

A trendy two-tone look

For this series of photos, Ester Expósito opted for a two-piece ensemble in shades of gray and black. The actress wore a cropped Bardot-neck top with short puff sleeves, paired with a matching, flowing midi skirt. Black heeled mules and a pair of sunglasses completed the look, a perfect blend of "office siren" chic and the very fashionable coquettish style. A simple yet elegant ensemble, perfectly executed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

A noteworthy comment from Kylian Mbappé

Among the many reactions, one comment stood out: that of French international footballer Kylian Mbappé, who left a heart emoji under the post. This small gesture was enough to spark a reaction from internet users, especially since the two personalities' names have recently been linked.

An actress and fashion icon

Beyond this look, Ester Expósito confirms her status as a fashion icon. Discovered in the hit series "Elite," the Spanish actress has established herself as a figure closely followed for her sartorial choices, both on the red carpet and on social media. A regular on the catwalk, she frequently inspires her millions of followers.

With this two-tone look, Ester Expósito makes a chic and trendy appearance. Blending an "office siren" vibe with a touch of coquettishness, the actress confirms her sense of style—and her talent for generating buzz, even in her comments. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.