Ester Expósito's new look is attracting attention, even from Kylian Mbappé

Julia P.
@ester_exposito / Instagram

Spanish actress Ester Expósito shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a chic and trendy new look. The post captivated her followers and drew a notable comment from footballer Kylian Mbappé.

A trendy two-tone look

For this series of photos, Ester Expósito opted for a two-piece ensemble in shades of gray and black. The actress wore a cropped Bardot-neck top with short puff sleeves, paired with a matching, flowing midi skirt. Black heeled mules and a pair of sunglasses completed the look, a perfect blend of "office siren" chic and the very fashionable coquettish style. A simple yet elegant ensemble, perfectly executed.

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A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

A noteworthy comment from Kylian Mbappé

Among the many reactions, one comment stood out: that of French international footballer Kylian Mbappé, who left a heart emoji under the post. This small gesture was enough to spark a reaction from internet users, especially since the two personalities' names have recently been linked.

An actress and fashion icon

Beyond this look, Ester Expósito confirms her status as a fashion icon. Discovered in the hit series "Elite," the Spanish actress has established herself as a figure closely followed for her sartorial choices, both on the red carpet and on social media. A regular on the catwalk, she frequently inspires her millions of followers.

With this two-tone look, Ester Expósito makes a chic and trendy appearance. Blending an "office siren" vibe with a touch of coquettishness, the actress confirms her sense of style—and her talent for generating buzz, even in her comments. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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