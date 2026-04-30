For her birthday, actress Jessica Alba opted for a sensational look.

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday on April 28, 2026, with her loved ones. The Instagram carousel she shared for the occasion blended tender moments, inspiring quotes, and lace outfits that resonated with her followers.

A 45th anniversary celebrated with family and love

Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday alongside her partner, American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent Danny Ramirez, and their three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes. She compiled moments from the celebration, childhood photos, and a selection of meaningful quotes on Instagram to mark the milestone. An intimate and heartfelt birthday, far removed from the grand Hollywood parties.

Two lace looks for a two-part evening

For her birthday dinner, Jessica Alba wore a black square-neck top with thin straps, trimmed with eyelash lace, paired with turquoise drop earrings and several layered gold necklaces. Later that day, she wore a white V-neck top with floral lace, layered under a structured brown blazer—her hair in soft waves, large gold earrings in her ears, her eyes closed as she enjoyed her slice of birthday cake.

It's no coincidence that the two outfits chosen for this birthday share the same detail: lace trim at the neckline. This stylistic choice reflects the direction Jessica Alba has taken in recent seasons—refined pieces that play on lightness while remaining chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A birthday message that says a lot

Beyond the outfits, it was the caption of the post that resonated with her followers. "Another turn of the sun—and somehow, softer, stronger, more myself than I've ever been," she wrote. "This past year has been beautiful. The kind that stretches you in the right directions, opens you up, and shows you how much love and light surrounds you," she continued. She concluded by thanking her children, her partner, and her close friends: "My family. My three babies—all my heart. You light everything up."

A woman who writes her own rules

Discovered at 19 in the series "Dark Angel," a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination, Jessica Alba has since built an entrepreneurial empire, co-founding "The Honest Company" in 2011—a natural baby and household products brand that has reached a valuation of one billion dollars. At 45, actress, entrepreneur, and mother of three, she embodies modern success, combining business acumen, media influence, and family commitment, while remaining a key figure in lifestyle and female empowerment.

In short, Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday in her own way: stylish, sincere, and completely herself. That's often how the best birthdays are celebrated.