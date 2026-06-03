At 49, Kerry Washington shines in a spectacular gold look

At the 2026 Gotham TV Awards in New York, American actress, producer, and director Kerry Washington lit up the red carpet in a spectacular gold dress. Her appearance was all the more striking as she was the guest of honor that evening.

A spectacular golden look

For the ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street, Kerry Washington opted for a long, gold dress with a metallic, fluid effect that caught the light with every movement. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a twisted drape at the neck, adding a sculptural touch to the overall look. The actress completed her outfit with gold earrings and opted for voluminous curls, paired with luminous makeup. A monochromatic look, both understated and radiant.

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An evening dedicated to tribute

Beyond the style, this appearance coincided with a prestigious award. Kerry Washington was presented with the Spotlight Tribute, a prize recognizing her entire career as an actress and producer. American director Lesli Linka Glatter delivered the tribute, praising "her rare ability to command silence and embody highly complex characters." This gave Kerry Washington the opportunity to reflect on her beginnings and the importance of sharing the spotlight with other talented individuals.

A television icon

Originally from the Bronx, New York, Kerry Washington has established herself as one of the leading figures on television. Catapulted to fame by her role as Olivia Pope in the series "Scandal," she notably became, in 2012, the first Black woman to headline a drama series on a major American network since 1974. Also a producer through her company Simpson Street, she recently played a leading role in the series "Imperfect Women" and continues a career lauded by numerous awards.

Between a stunning gold dress and a tribute befitting her career, Kerry Washington made a lasting impression at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards. She confirms her status as an icon, equally at ease on the red carpet as in the roles that have made her famous.