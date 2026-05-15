In a shimmering dress, Michelle Rodriguez sets the Cannes Film Festival ablaze

At the screening celebrating the 25th anniversary of the "Fast & Furious" saga, held as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026), Michelle Rodriguez made a striking appearance on the red carpet. The American actress, screenwriter, and film producer, an iconic figure in the franchise since the very first installment in 2001, chose a dress by Paolo Sebastian. It was a fitting appearance for the occasion, which she shared alongside her longtime co-stars, American actresses Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker.

A Paolo Sebastian dress tailored for the red carpet

For this evening paying tribute to one of the most iconic action film sagas, Michelle Rodriguez chose a piece from Australian designer Paolo Sebastian's Fall 2025 collection. The design featured a strapless, structured top entirely adorned with crystals that caught the light with every movement. The garment flowed into an airy tulle skirt, culminating in a long train that added an almost theatrical dimension to the overall look.

A silhouette that was both romantic and architectural, contrasting beautifully with the more rugged image the actress portrays on screen in "Fast & Furious." Paolo Sebastian, known for his couture creations laden with embroidery and spectacular trains, has become one of the favorite designers on the international red carpet in just a few years. With this fashion choice at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle Rodriguez fully embraces the grand tradition of meticulously crafted Cannes appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Day Makeup & Hair (@alexisdayhmu)

Michelle Rodriguez, a regular on the Croisette

If the American actress has made such a lasting impression, it's also because she has become a regular at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. Michelle Rodriguez, known for her strong personality and action roles, always surprises by opting for elaborate dresses that contrast with her on-screen image.

This duality is precisely part of her charm: in Cannes, she embraces a "couture femininity" that contrasts sharply with her on-screen outfits. Proof, if any were needed, that action actresses can explore all facets of fashion without being pigeonholed. And this 2026 look, linked to an event as symbolic as the 25th anniversary of "Fast & Furious," will remain one of her most memorable Cannes moments.

Between her Paolo Sebastian gown adorned with shimmering crystals, her ethereal tulle train, and her homage to 25 years of a cult saga, Michelle Rodriguez delivered one of the most memorable appearances of this 79th edition. Further proof that the Cannes Film Festival remains, more than ever, the playground where fashion and cinema converge in their most spectacular expression.