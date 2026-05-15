In a shimmering dress, Michelle Rodriguez sets the Cannes Film Festival ablaze

Léa Michel
@mrodofficial / Instagram

At the screening celebrating the 25th anniversary of the "Fast & Furious" saga, held as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026), Michelle Rodriguez made a striking appearance on the red carpet. The American actress, screenwriter, and film producer, an iconic figure in the franchise since the very first installment in 2001, chose a dress by Paolo Sebastian. It was a fitting appearance for the occasion, which she shared alongside her longtime co-stars, American actresses Jordana Brewster and Meadow Walker.

A Paolo Sebastian dress tailored for the red carpet

For this evening paying tribute to one of the most iconic action film sagas, Michelle Rodriguez chose a piece from Australian designer Paolo Sebastian's Fall 2025 collection. The design featured a strapless, structured top entirely adorned with crystals that caught the light with every movement. The garment flowed into an airy tulle skirt, culminating in a long train that added an almost theatrical dimension to the overall look.

A silhouette that was both romantic and architectural, contrasting beautifully with the more rugged image the actress portrays on screen in "Fast & Furious." Paolo Sebastian, known for his couture creations laden with embroidery and spectacular trains, has become one of the favorite designers on the international red carpet in just a few years. With this fashion choice at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle Rodriguez fully embraces the grand tradition of meticulously crafted Cannes appearances.

Michelle Rodriguez, a regular on the Croisette

If the American actress has made such a lasting impression, it's also because she has become a regular at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. Michelle Rodriguez, known for her strong personality and action roles, always surprises by opting for elaborate dresses that contrast with her on-screen image.

This duality is precisely part of her charm: in Cannes, she embraces a "couture femininity" that contrasts sharply with her on-screen outfits. Proof, if any were needed, that action actresses can explore all facets of fashion without being pigeonholed. And this 2026 look, linked to an event as symbolic as the 25th anniversary of "Fast & Furious," will remain one of her most memorable Cannes moments.

Between her Paolo Sebastian gown adorned with shimmering crystals, her ethereal tulle train, and her homage to 25 years of a cult saga, Michelle Rodriguez delivered one of the most memorable appearances of this 79th edition. Further proof that the Cannes Film Festival remains, more than ever, the playground where fashion and cinema converge in their most spectacular expression.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In Cannes, Diane Kruger brings back into the spotlight an accessory that has long remained discreet

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In Cannes, Diane Kruger brings back into the spotlight an accessory that has long remained discreet

Diane Kruger recently graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) for the...

Behind the criticism of Olivia Rodrigo's dress, a deeper debate is emerging

Commenting on singers' outfits instead of applauding their vocal performance and appreciating them for their artistry has almost...

"Even more beautiful with age": at 57, Gillian Anderson captivates in a beaded white dress

American actress Gillian Anderson recently graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026)...

Charli D'Amelio adopts a "daring" style lace mini-dress

American social media celebrity Charli D'Amelio never posts without it becoming an event. Her recent Instagram carousel, simply...

Hilary Duff reinvents the red swimsuit with a vintage chic-inspired silhouette

American actress and singer-songwriter Hilary Duff has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—one of America's leading sports...

Sydney Sweeney poses with her boyfriend in cowboy outfits

American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney had "promised to keep her private life private." However, on May 1,...