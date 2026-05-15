In Cannes, Diane Kruger brings back into the spotlight an accessory that has long remained discreet

Diane Kruger recently graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) for the screening of the film "Fatherland." The German actress, a regular at Cannes, chose a strikingly elegant outfit for the occasion. Beyond the embroidered dress, it was one particular accessory that caught everyone's eye: a long, fir-green cape, draped masterfully over her shoulder. A detail that was anything but accidental, and one that could very well launch the season's biggest trend.

A golden and asymmetrical look

To ascend the twenty-four steps of the Palais des Festivals, Diane Kruger opted for a gold, asymmetrical dress—short on one side and long on the other—cut from a silky fabric adorned with delicate floral embroidery. A refined, almost precious piece, but it was the central accessory of the look that made all the difference: a long, fir-green cape, tied around the neck and draped over one shoulder.

This bold choice instantly transforms a "classic" silhouette into a spectacular appearance. As for shoes, the actress replaced the thigh-high boots seen on the runway with delicate heeled sandals that matched her dress. Her braided hairstyle and Tiffany & Co. jewelry completed the look, in an almost medieval, updated style.

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The cape, the fashion accessory that's making a strong comeback

Diane Kruger's choice of this ensemble is no accident. The cape, long relegated to the colder months, is making a major comeback in current collections. It was seen at numerous designers' Fall/Winter 2026-2027 shows, in various forms: long and stately, short and structured, in velvet, wool, or chiffon. This trend is driven by a collective desire for bold, theatrical pieces that instantly transform an outfit.

By wearing it in Cannes, one of the world's most-watched fashion shows, Diane Kruger is giving it invaluable exposure. This spotlight could be enough to permanently revive the enthusiasm surrounding this accessory, which lies somewhere between clothing and a statement piece.

A welcome appearance in a day full of highlights

This red carpet appearance was part of a particularly eventful third day of the festival. Alongside American actress, producer, and director Demi Moore, who was making her third Cannes appearance that day, Diane Kruger captured much of the photographers' attention. The screening of the film "Fatherland," a drama in competition, lent the evening a strong cinematic dimension.

Diane Kruger's aesthetic choices did not escape the notice of observers either: between the fir-green cape, the floral embroidery, and the braided hairstyle, some saw a possible nod to the world of "The Lord of the Rings." A particularly apt reference, since director Peter Jackson received the festival's Honorary Palme d'Or this year. Whether this inspiration was deliberate or simply accidental, the result has been unanimously praised. Diane Kruger, winner of the Cannes Best Actress Award for "In the Fade" in 2017, once again confirms her status as an essential fashion icon on the Croisette.

With this embroidered dress and spectacular cape, Diane Kruger made one of the most striking appearances of the start of Cannes 2026. Beyond the look, it is an entire accessory that she is bringing back to the forefront of the fashion scene: the cape, long forgotten, and which we should now see multiplying its appearances in the coming months.