Singer Tyla sets social media ablaze with a "daring" summer look

Fabienne Ba.
@tyla / Instagram

South African singer, songwriter, and dancer Tyla is presumably on vacation, and she's sharing it with her followers. One of her Instagram carousels, simply captioned "Water girl," shows a radiant singer by the water's edge—and a summery look that has certainly sparked reactions.

A yellow and blue floral look

The South African singer posted a series of photos from what appears to be a sun-drenched lake, surrounded by water and light. The caption—two words, "Water girl"—perfectly captures the carousel's atmosphere: relaxed, sunny, and unpretentious. Tyla appears on a boat, glass in hand, alongside her friend, director and editor Aerin Moreno, her natural hair flowing freely in the breeze.

For this day on the water, Tyla chose a brightly colored beach outfit: a yellow floral print top paired with blue spaghetti-strap bottoms. An instantly cheerful and harmonious color combination, somewhere between botanical and aquatic, that blended perfectly with the natural backdrop of the photos. Her loose, curly hair completed a look that exuded lightness and ease.

Fans reacting immediately

The post quickly garnered enthusiastic comments. Her fans responded with the same energy the images exuded—admiration mixed with affection for a singer who has never tried to present herself as anything other than herself. Tyla has that rare ability to make her casual posts as impactful as her red carpet looks.

The “Water girl” before the “A*Pop” girl

This post-vacation break comes during a particularly busy May for Tyla. The singer is preparing for the release of her second album, "A*Pop," on July 24, 2026, from which the singles "Chanel" and "She Did It Again" with Zara Larsson have already received significant airplay. She also graced the cover of i-D's first Beauty Zine in April, where she publicly denounced photo retouching. This seaside getaway thus feels like a well-deserved break before a highly anticipated return to music. And "Water Girl" isn't just a vacation post: it's a narrative thread connecting the artist and her audience, built post after post.

A flowery top, a lake, a friend, and two words—Tyla didn't need to do much more to create one of her most commented-on posts of the spring. It's often when you're not trying to impress that you succeed best.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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