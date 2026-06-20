Gisele Bündchen looks stunning in a sculptural jacket with a spectacular design

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen makes a particularly spectacular fashion appearance. She poses in a sculptural jacket with an architectural design, which stands out as the centerpiece of her latest photoshoot.

A striking new fashion appearance

Gisele Bündchen, one of the most iconic models of her generation, lends her image once again to an "ambitious" fashion shoot. The series of photographs marks a symbolic milestone in her long modeling career. The shoot's art direction reinterprets the idea of power dressing—the way of dressing to assert one's authority—with a decidedly contemporary approach, where the tailored jacket becomes a true design object.

A sculptural jacket by Michael Kors Collection

One of the standout pieces in the series is a navy blue jacket from the Michael Kors Collection. Far from the classic blazer, this design pushes the traditional cut to a truly sculptural dimension. The piece is distinguished by its structured lapels and, above all, by its shoulders adorned with architectural embellishments that cascade down the arms. Gisele Bündchen wears the jacket next to her skin, highlighting the tailoring and the designer's rigorous lines.

The most striking element of this jacket remains the shoulder embellishment, which makes it a hybrid creation, somewhere between clothing and sculpture. By focusing on such a piece, the photoshoot establishes an artistic direction that blends homage to classic tailoring with a resolutely modern style, in the vein of the great fashion campaigns of the 1990s.

A second silhouette featuring a Hodakova trench coat

In another image from the series, Gisele Bündchen revisits another timeless piece: the trench coat. The model, in a deep navy blue, is by the emerging label Hodakova. Cut in a distinctly 1990s style, it is worn open, revealing an apron held in place by a wide black leather belt, and white boxer shorts from the same collection. A pair of pointed black leather pumps completes this almost monochromatic ensemble, which illustrates a different, more deconstructed take on contemporary tailoring.

A natural and sunny beauty look

From a beauty perspective, the art direction for the shoot opted for a decidedly natural look. Gisele Bündchen wore her golden brown waves gathered in a sleek, wet-look bun, completely framing her face. Her radiant, golden complexion highlighted her natural freckles. The overall look, reminiscent of a beach day, perfectly balanced the architectural style of the outfits she wore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

A gradual return to modeling

This appearance marks Gisele Bündchen's gradual return to the forefront of the fashion scene. The Brazilian supermodel has indeed slowed down her activity in recent years, particularly since becoming a mother again in February 2025. She is now the mother of three children: Benjamin, 16, Vivian, 13, and a one-year-old son. She balances this very busy family life with a few carefully chosen appearances in the modeling world.

With this latest fashion appearance, Gisele Bündchen confirms her status as an essential figure on the international scene. Between the sculptural Michael Kors Collection jacket with its structured shoulders, the reimagined Hodakova trench coat, and a radiant beauty look, she proves that her fashion aura remains undiminished.