This singer is wearing a lace dress that certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

British television and radio presenter Maya Jama has once again proven why she is considered one of the most stylish presenters on the small screen. For her appearance on the British television show "Love Island: Aftersun," she opted for a white lace dress, which did not go unnoticed on social media.

A highly anticipated appearance on the set of "Love Island: Aftersun"

It was on the red carpet of "Love Island: Aftersun," the show she hosts, that Maya Jama caused a sensation. Accustomed to turning each of her television appearances into a fashion moment, she confirmed her status as an icon with a particularly bold choice. She didn't just embody her role as host; she delivered a true stylistic performance, which immediately sparked a wave of reactions on social media and in the fashion press.

A white lace dress

The centerpiece of her outfit is a long, fitted dress made entirely of white lace. The fabric, woven in a delicate floral pattern, flows from the bust to the floor, playing with transparency throughout. The lower part of the dress adopts a mermaid silhouette, close to the body to the knees before flaring out slightly, in a style reminiscent of contemporary wedding gowns. This choice of material exemplifies Maya Jama's signature style. The overall effect is a skillfully balanced blend of elements—corset, lace, mermaid, and ruffles—that transforms the dress into a true couture piece.

A neckline enhanced with silver studs

The top of the dress is one of the most striking elements of the outfit. The particularly plunging neckline is framed by a row of silver studs, adding a rock 'n' roll edge to the overall romantic feel. This contrast between the delicate lace and the metallic sheen of the details gives the piece a modern yet sophisticated dimension. A couture detail that underscores the precision of the design and the unique character of the overall look.

A corset-style waist with central lacing

At the waist, the bodice of the dress extends into a flowing effect, complemented by central lacing reminiscent of classic corsetry. This fitted structure precisely sculpts Maya Jama's silhouette, following a cutting approach inspired by the most iconic silhouettes of evening wear. The lacing, both functional and decorative, adds a graphic dimension to the overall design. A couture touch that firmly establishes the outfit in a sophisticated aesthetic.

A polished look to complete the overall appearance

For her hair and makeup, Maya Jama opted for a look perfectly in keeping with her outfit. Her hair was styled in loose, luminous waves, swept over one shoulder to reveal her décolletage. Her makeup featured a bronzed effect that enhanced her radiant complexion. This harmonious combination complemented the dress without overshadowing it, confirming the meticulous attention to detail in her appearance.

Maya Jama for Love Island Aftersun Season 13 Episode 1. pic.twitter.com/qBfu5wCxw5 — Maya Jama Updates 🗞️ (@mayajamaupdate) June 8, 2026

Another memorable fashion moment for Maya Jama

With its plunging neckline and lace fabric, the dress worn by Maya Jama is part of a long line of striking outfits designed by the presenter. Known for her keen sense of style and her ability to turn every appearance into an event, Maya Jama has once again delivered a memorable fashion moment. This fashion choice perfectly illustrates the stylistic freedom she has championed since her on-screen debut.

Maya Jama has once again made a memorable appearance. Between the plunging neckline, the centrally laced corset, and the mermaid skirt, the British presenter offers an outfit that is both romantic and sophisticated. Further proof that she is one of the most followed fashion icons on British television.

