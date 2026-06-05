At 53, Molly Sims is banking on the timeless charm of retro beachwear.

Just days after celebrating her 53rd birthday, American actress and model Molly Sims made a triumphant return to the spotlight at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami Beach. She incorporated numerous references to her past—for a result that was both masterful and unexpected.

First look: a 1950s revival gingham pattern

For her first appearance on the catwalk, Molly Sims opted for a piece that contemporary fashion seems to be rediscovering with delight: a gingham one-piece, that two-tone checkerboard pattern typical of post-war pin-up silhouettes. Plunging neckline, balconette cups, fitted lines: the piece ticks all the boxes of the 1950s, perfectly recreated for 2026.

A clear reference to a whole seaside iconography: that of the pin-ups who populated magazine covers, advertising posters, and Hollywood films of the time. An era when beachwear wasn't just clothing, but a true performance piece—one that Molly Sims reinterprets.

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Second look: a red in homage to Baywatch

For her second appearance, a complete change of scenery. Molly Sims made a striking statement in a vibrant red one-piece swimsuit, featuring a round neckline, a high slit at the hips, and an open back tied with a ribbon—a surprise detail revealed when she turned to face the audience. This choice undoubtedly evokes the iconic red suits of the lifeguards from the cult 1990s series "Baywatch."

This piece alone blends two eras: the Californian dream and the nostalgic throwback that dominates current fashion. A perfectly contemporary homage to the beach iconography of the other side of the Atlantic.

On the beauty front, a signature sun-kissed look

Beyond the two outfits, it was also the beauty look that captured everyone's attention. Molly Sims opted for her long, waist-length blonde hair styled in soft waves—a signature look that also evokes a retro feel. Her makeup featured a luminous glow in the inner corners of her eyes, a soft pink blush on her cheekbones and the tip of her nose, and a slightly satiny nude lip. The overall effect cultivated a sun-kissed aesthetic that perfectly complemented her two looks. This deliberately natural hair and beauty choice further emphasized the vintage feel of the garments.

Sports Illustrated, a scene she knows well

Molly Sims' appearance on the Sports Illustrated catwalk is no coincidence. The model, former host of the legendary "House of Style" on MTV, was for a long time one of the iconic faces of the famous annual edition dedicated to beach looks, in which she appeared on numerous occasions in the early 2000s.

Her return to the catwalk, more than twenty years after her first appearances, thus takes on the air of a homecoming. Having since become an actress, author and entrepreneur – with her own beauty brand launched in recent years – Molly Sims continues to embody, in her own way, a certain idea of Californian charm.

With these two much-discussed appearances, Molly Sims has done far more than just make a "fashion appearance." She reminded everyone that at 53, one can still walk the runway with ease – if anyone had any doubts.