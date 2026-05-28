"A timeless icon": at 59, Salma Hayek captivates in a retro look

Anaëlle G.
@salmahayek / Instagram

Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek proves that elegance knows no age. On the French Riviera, she revived Brigitte Bardot's 1960s chic in a periwinkle blue dress that went viral.

Salma Hayek channels Brigitte Bardot in Cannes

Salma Hayek shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her Cannes trip on Instagram. Far from the red carpet, she poses facing the Mediterranean, aboard a yacht, in a decidedly retro setting reminiscent of the great film icons of the 1960s. The nod to Brigitte Bardot in the third photo, the absolute icon of the Riviera, is clear – right down to the affectionate snapshot with a white cat in her arms.

Periwinkle blue dress and matching headband

The centerpiece is a periwinkle blue dress with an asymmetrical design: a single sleeve, ending at the elbow and edged with ruffles, drapes over the other shoulder from a tie at the waist. The fitted skirt, enhanced with gathers and pleats, gives the ensemble a sculptural look.

To complete this look, Salma Hayek added a wide, matching blue headband, deep mauve lipstick, and smoky eye makeup. A look true to the aesthetic of screen sirens, proving that retro is anything but outdated.

The fans were won over.

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a flood of admiring reactions. Many internet users hailed her as a "timeless icon," a recurring compliment from her fans, who believe Salma Hayek only grows more beautiful with age. It must be said that the actress cultivates a peaceful relationship with time: she accepts and proudly displays her silver highlights, refusing to "hide her age." This authenticity strengthens the bond with her millions of followers.

With her periwinkle blue dress and matching headband, Salma Hayek thus created one of the most inspiring "off" looks of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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