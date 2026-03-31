During the "Miss Grand Thailand" competition, this contestant's dental veneers stood out.

An unexpected incident marred the preliminary rounds of the "Miss Grand Thailand" pageant, held on March 25th in Bangkok. Eighteen-year-old contestant Kamolwan Chanago's dental veneers came loose as she appeared before the judges and the audience. The momentwas captured on video and widely shared on social media.

An unexpected moment on stage

While delivering her introductory speech, Kamolwan Chanago experienced speech difficulties due to her visibly shifting dental veneers. Despite the surprise, she quickly and calmly adjusted her teeth on camera before continuing her presentation.

A reaction praised for its professionalism

The incident did not interrupt the competition. Kamolwan Chanago continued to walk the runway, maintaining a confident demeanor in front of the audience. According to a statement relayed by several international media outlets , the "Miss Grand International" organization emphasized the candidate's professionalism in the face of this unforeseen event. The statement referred to a "minor and unexpected incident" and highlighted her composure and presence on stage despite the situation.

Spectators present at the event also praised her reaction, with some believing that her handling of the moment demonstrated great self-control, an essential quality in beauty pageants where stage presence plays an important role.

The importance of preparation and self-confidence

Beauty pageants demand meticulous preparation, including public speaking, posture, and image. Despite the high standards, unforeseen events can occur, highlighting the pressure participants face. This pressure is at the heart of the criticism leveled at these so-called "beauty" pageants, often denounced for their judgment of women's bodies and for standards deemed arbitrary and devoid of real value.

This episode also highlights the importance of self-confidence and adaptability in high-profile situations. By continuing his performance without being thrown off balance, Kamolwan Chanago demonstrated a form of resilience often valued in this type of competition.

While this incident sparked numerous reactions online, it primarily highlights how a contestant can handle a delicate situation in the public eye. Kamolwan Chanago's reaction serves as a reminder that beauty pageants also assess the ability to confidently and professionally confront the unexpected.