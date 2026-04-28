Actress Charlize Theron confronts her phobia; her reaction makes internet users laugh.

She fearlessly faces the worst dangers on screen, but when confronted with a snake in a box, Charlize Theron had a reaction that was... ultimately very human. Because no fear should be minimized, whatever it may be. While the scene amused many online, others also pointed out that an animal should not be used as a prop for entertainment or to generate buzz, raising questions about animal welfare.

A promotional challenge that "goes wrong"

To promote her new film "Apex," available on Netflix since April 24, 2026, South African-American actress, producer, and model Charlize Theron and her co-star, British actor Taron Egerton, participated in Netflix's "What's in the Box Challenge." The two actors had to identify, blindfolded and by touch only with their hands, an object hidden inside a box. Taron Egerton went first, calmly felt the box, and confidently concluded that it was dried meat. Charlize Theron, however, was about to experience something very different.

As soon as she slipped her hands into the box, Charlize Theron felt something move. She recoiled abruptly, repeating that "it was alive," then stepped forward to look—and discovered a green tree python. Her reaction was immediate and unfiltered: "F—k, my heart," she blurted out, before asking with utmost seriousness if lightly squeezing the reptile might have provoked it, and if it was likely to bite her.

A video published by Netflix that's a hit

This detail greatly amused internet users: Charlize Theron seemed to have already encountered a snake during the same challenge, and didn't hesitate to compare the two. When Taron Egerton asked her if she would be willing to hold the snake, the answer was a resounding no.

The clip was quickly shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Netflix's official account with the caption: "Charlize Theron completely losing it over this snake." The video spread within hours, sparking numerous reactions: while some internet users found the scene amusing, others also spoke out about animal welfare, reminding everyone that an animal should not be used for entertainment or to generate buzz.

Charlize Theron (justifiably) losing her mind over this snake 😭 pic.twitter.com/NBrqllrkuI — Netflix (@netflix) April 27, 2026

"Apex," the film that "justifies" all the hype

In "Apex," Charlize Theron plays Sasha, a grieving mountaineer who finds herself alone in the Australian outback, hunted by a psychopathic serial killer portrayed by Taron Egerton. The film, directed by Baltasar Kormákur ("Everest," "Adrift"), runs for 95 minutes without a single dull moment. Charlize Theron also produced the project, alongside Chernin Entertainment. On screen, as in life, strength and courage don't preclude very real fears, whatever they may be.

Beyond the hype, this sequence serves as a reminder that no celebrity is immune to the most instinctive reactions. Even the strongest figures on screen remain deeply human in the face of their fears. Between successful promotion for "Apex" and the debate surrounding the use of animals in this type of content, Charlize Theron's video ultimately demonstrates that in just a few seconds, a simple challenge can be both entertaining and thought-provoking.