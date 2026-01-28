Search here...

At 51, Penélope Cruz surprises with a short haircut

Léa Michel
@penelopecruzgr/Instagram

Spanish actress, model and designer Penélope Cruz recently caused a sensation at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show held during Paris Fashion Week (January 20-25).

A distinctly Parisian look

Known for her long, retro curls reminiscent of Hollywood, Penélope Cruz surprised everyone with a short haircut: a "tousled lob," a soft, wavy bob that grazes her shoulders. An official ambassador for Chanel since 2018, Penélope Cruz couldn't have dreamed of a better time to show off this new hairstyle.

Her new bob, slightly tousled and with a side-swept fringe, evokes the effortless charm of Parisian women. To complete the look, the actress wore a black open-knit dress by Chanel, paired with a matching cardigan left slightly open. Her style was enhanced by refined emerald and diamond details, graphic earrings, and understated black accessories: a mini clutch and square-toed pumps.

A loyal icon

This isn't the first time the "Volver" star has dazzled on the red carpet thanks to the French fashion house. Last year, Penélope Cruz captivated the Oscars in an angelic white gown inspired by a 1992 Chanel design. Whether revisiting the tweed suit or reinventing the classics, Penélope Cruz perfectly embodies Chanel's timeless elegance.

In an interview with ELLE US , she explained that she no longer fears questions about her age: "It's a beautiful milestone, a moment of celebration and gratitude." With this new, shorter haircut, Penélope shows that at any age, change can be a form of freedom.

In short, blending maturity and modernity, Penélope Cruz has made a remarkable comeback in fashion circles. By adopting a soft, flowing bob, she offers a beautiful lesson in confidence and style: sometimes, a single snip of the scissors is all it takes to redefine an entire look.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
"I've gained weight": a Miss France discusses the persistent pressure on her body

