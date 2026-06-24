Paris Hilton sports a very American look in the World Cup stands

True to form, Paris Hilton made sure to make a statement at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Present in the stands to support Team USA, the American businesswoman opted for a 100% patriotic look, which certainly didn't leave internet users indifferent – to the point of dividing opinions in the comments.

A 100% American look

For the occasion, Paris Hilton embraced the national colors, from red to white to blue. She wore the red and white striped jersey of the American national team, which she paired with flared jeans adorned with stars, blue leather fingerless gloves, and thick-framed blue sunglasses. The whole look was completed with her long, wavy blonde hair. It was Paris Hilton's way of blending her usual style with the festive and patriotic spirit of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Mixed reactions

Opinions were divided in the comments: while some internet users praised "a bold, fun, and perfectly themed outfit," others found the whole look "a bit theatrical." Some even questioned her "real interest in football." It's worth remembering that a person's appearance or body should never be used to assess their legitimacy in any field.

And while this applies to everyone, women still too often face persistent stereotypes in the world of football. Being passionate, a supporter, or an expert on the sport has nothing to do with gender: women can enjoy and follow football with the same enthusiasm and knowledge as men. It's time to put aside the clichés that they're only there "to look pretty" or know nothing about the game.

Between assertive patriotism and spectacular style, Paris Hilton made a notable appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Beyond style, she was there to support the national team and attended the opening match between the United States and Paraguay, played at the Los Angeles stadium, which the Americans won convincingly (4-1).