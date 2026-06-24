In a minimalist silhouette, model Kaia Gerber revives a 1990s trend.

Léa Michel
@kaiagerber / Instagram

American model and actress Kaia Gerber has a natural sense of style. She unveiled images from a new fashion campaign on Instagram, showcasing an all-black look with a decidedly minimalist aesthetic. This series of photos draws inspiration from the 1990s and confirms the decade's major comeback.

A minimalist all-black look

For this campaign, Kaia Gerber opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a bodysuit paired with a bomber jacket, completed with sheer tights, silver pumps, and sunglasses. A touch of scarlet lipstick added a vibrant pop to the otherwise dark ensemble. Posing next to a black sports car in a carefully calculated pose, the model perfectly embodied the clean, graphic aesthetic of the shoot.

A nod to the 1990s

Beyond the pieces themselves, this campaign evokes a whole aesthetic. The all-black look, the understated fabrics, and the "top model off the runway" vibe directly reference the minimalism of the 1990s. The grainy, film-like photography further reinforces this vintage feel. It's a way of reviving a decade whose influence continues to grow in contemporary fashion.

An heir to the supermodel style

This choice is no accident. As the daughter of legendary American supermodel Cindy Crawford, an absolute icon of the 1990s catwalks, Kaia Gerber appears as the natural heir to that elegance. By adopting the minimalist style that made the models of that era famous, Kaia Gerber pays subtle homage to this golden age of fashion, while firmly grounding it in the present.

A campaign praised by fans

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with Kaia Gerber's followers. Many praised the natural look and confidence conveyed in the photos, as well as the overall coherence of the campaign. This success confirms Kaia Gerber's status as one of the rising stars of her generation, at the intersection of fashion and image.

With this minimalist all-black look, Kaia Gerber proves that a simple, clean silhouette can be enough to make a lasting impression. By reviving the codes of the 1990s, she delivers a campaign that is both elegant and nostalgic. Proof that this decade continues to inspire fashion—and those who create it.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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