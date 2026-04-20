Paris Hilton puts her bodyguard to the test; the video amuses internet users.

American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is a Coachella regular, but this year again, it was her bodyguard who unintentionally stole the show. A video of her running around in the California desert heat, with her loyal security agent in hot pursuit, quickly went viral.

Tommy, the most sought-after bodyguard at Coachella

Paris Hilton herself shared the video, paying tribute to her bodyguard: "I've been running around for years with my security at Coachella. Tommy is the best!" In the footage, she can be seen twirling from one end of the festival to the other while Tommy tries his best to keep her in sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Internet users (almost) won over

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), generating a flood of amused reactions. Many praised Tommy's professionalism and stamina, while others simply laughed heartily at this unlikely duo: a carefree, bouncy star and an impassive bodyguard condemned to follow him step by step under the Indio sun.

However, some internet users also voiced criticism, deeming the scene disrespectful and arguing that it was inappropriate to "make" one's bodyguard run in this way for the sake of publicity, reminding everyone that his role is to ensure security and not to participate in a staged event. Others nuanced these reactions, suggesting that the bodyguard might have been perfectly comfortable with the situation and consented to the video.

Paris Hilton, the undisputed queen of Coachella

For the 2026 edition, Paris Hilton went all out with her look: she sported Demonia platform thigh-high boots, a clear nod to the Y2K aesthetic that made her famous in the 2000s. She also hosted her own event at the festival for her skincare brand "Parívie" and attended the Neon Carnival. She's certainly inexhaustible—Tommy can attest to that.

Ultimately, this lighthearted and spontaneous scene perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Coachella, Paris Hilton style: a blend of glitz, boundless energy, and deliberate chaos. Between admiration for Tommy's stamina and more nuanced criticism, the episode has at least succeeded in one thing: reminding us that Paris Hilton is an unavoidable figure in the media spectacle.