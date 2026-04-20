Paris Hilton puts her bodyguard to the test; the video amuses internet users.

Fabienne Ba.
@parishilton / Instagram

American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is a Coachella regular, but this year again, it was her bodyguard who unintentionally stole the show. A video of her running around in the California desert heat, with her loyal security agent in hot pursuit, quickly went viral.

Tommy, the most sought-after bodyguard at Coachella

Paris Hilton herself shared the video, paying tribute to her bodyguard: "I've been running around for years with my security at Coachella. Tommy is the best!" In the footage, she can be seen twirling from one end of the festival to the other while Tommy tries his best to keep her in sight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Internet users (almost) won over

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), generating a flood of amused reactions. Many praised Tommy's professionalism and stamina, while others simply laughed heartily at this unlikely duo: a carefree, bouncy star and an impassive bodyguard condemned to follow him step by step under the Indio sun.

However, some internet users also voiced criticism, deeming the scene disrespectful and arguing that it was inappropriate to "make" one's bodyguard run in this way for the sake of publicity, reminding everyone that his role is to ensure security and not to participate in a staged event. Others nuanced these reactions, suggesting that the bodyguard might have been perfectly comfortable with the situation and consented to the video.

Paris Hilton, the undisputed queen of Coachella

For the 2026 edition, Paris Hilton went all out with her look: she sported Demonia platform thigh-high boots, a clear nod to the Y2K aesthetic that made her famous in the 2000s. She also hosted her own event at the festival for her skincare brand "Parívie" and attended the Neon Carnival. She's certainly inexhaustible—Tommy can attest to that.

Ultimately, this lighthearted and spontaneous scene perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Coachella, Paris Hilton style: a blend of glitz, boundless energy, and deliberate chaos. Between admiration for Tommy's stamina and more nuanced criticism, the episode has at least succeeded in one thing: reminding us that Paris Hilton is an unavoidable figure in the media spectacle.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Pamela Anderson, 58, is reviving this denim trend from the 2000s.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Pamela Anderson, 58, is reviving this denim trend from the 2000s.

Pamela Anderson makes a striking comeback with a style firmly rooted in denim aesthetics, showcasing a high-waisted silhouette,...

"At menopause, we're sidelined": 54-year-old actress Amanda Peet shares her experience

American actress Amanda Peet puts words to a reality shared by many women: at menopause, they are made...

Singer Sabrina Carpenter's gold boots certainly don't go unnoticed.

At Coachella 2026 (April 10-19), Sabrina Carpenter showcased a retro-inspired style, featuring colorful silhouettes and bold accessories. The...

"A lesson in style": Michelle Obama adopts chocolate brown with touches of gold

Michelle Obama has once again showcased her impeccable style, choosing a monochromatic chocolate outfit, enhanced with gold details...

Actress Zoe Saldaña, wearing an elegant dress, reveals her few tattoos.

During a recent photoshoot for a major magazine, American actress, director and producer Zoe Saldaña appeared in an...

With this red beach outfit, model Emily Ratajkowski sets the trend for 2026.

On a sunny beach, Emily Ratajkowski reappears in a red swimsuit that accentuates her figure. Her choice of...