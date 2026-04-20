Pamela Anderson, 58, is reviving this denim trend from the 2000s.

Pamela Anderson makes a striking comeback with a style firmly rooted in denim aesthetics, showcasing a high-waisted silhouette, fitted at the hips and thighs, then flared at the bottom. This look immediately evokes certain iconic jeans from the 2000s. The actress and fashion icon thus demonstrates that past trends can retain all their power.

A return to "very tailored" jeans

The dress Pamela Anderson is wearing features a cut characteristic of the late 1990s and early 2000s: a very high waist, well-defined hips, a close-fitting leg, and a flared opening from the bottom. This structure enhances the silhouette by emphasizing the curves in a bold way. Long associated with her 90s image, this aesthetic is now back with a different interpretation: no longer simply as a generational symbol, but as a piece that reflects a journey, an identity.

While the cut remains true to this spirit, Pamela Anderson updates the look with more understated choices: a minimalist t-shirt, sneakers instead of sky-high heels, and a "natural" hairstyle. This contrast reflects an evolution in her image, moving from a "highly constructed icon" to a woman who asserts her style with greater simplicity.

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A trend that resonates with social media

The widespread adoption of this 2000s-inspired silhouette, both on social media and at public appearances, amplifies its impact on younger generations. These younger generations immediately recognize familiar visual codes, updated for today's tastes. Denim brands, for their part, are following suit by offering more high-waisted, fitted, and slightly flared cuts, demonstrating that this stylistic direction goes beyond mere nostalgia.

Ultimately, Pamela Anderson's return is more than just a throwback to the 2000s. It illustrates the ability of structured denim to transcend time by reinventing itself. By confidently revisiting these cuts, Pamela Anderson offers a contemporary interpretation of a bygone style, where attitude trumps age and fashion becomes a canvas for personal expression.