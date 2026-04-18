Singer Sabrina Carpenter's gold boots certainly don't go unnoticed.

At Coachella 2026 (April 10-19), Sabrina Carpenter showcased a retro-inspired style, featuring colorful silhouettes and bold accessories. The gold boots she wore proved to be the most striking element of her outfits, immediately attracting the attention of the press and her fans on social media.

A very retro look, built on a pair of boots

For one of her Instagram appearances , Sabrina chose a 70s-inspired outfit, featuring short shorts, a pale yellow top adorned with pearls, and, most notably, a pair of gold boots that perfectly accentuate the vintage feel of the look. The boots create a striking contrast with the softness of the fabric and the delicate nature of the top.

Beyond this outfit, Sabrina has also been seen in other retro looks, with mini knit dresses, 60s-style hats, and elaborate hairstyles. Again, boots, sometimes slightly more understated, have reappeared as a structuring element, giving her silhouettes the air of a musical star or a modern pin-up.

A retro trend highlighted by social media

Fans and the fashion press alike quickly raved about the return of the gold boot, long associated with the 60s and 70s, and how Sabrina Carpenter managed to reintroduce it into the very contemporary world of festivals and the international pop scene. Photos from Coachella, where she strolled among the booths, including those of her own installation "Sabrina's Pit Stop," and backstage, showed how the gold boot unified her various outfits, while also establishing itself as an instantly recognizable detail that perfectly complemented her image as a stylish pop princess.

In short, for Sabrina Carpenter, these gold boots are not just "a striking aesthetic statement": they embody a blend of "Hollywood fantasy" and self-confidence. With their retro flirtation, musical theater feel, and references to pop icons, they become a symbolic object in her way of combining nostalgia and modernity, where fashion becomes a language in its own right, as powerful as the music she sings.