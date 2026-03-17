Actress Barbie Ferreira is once again targeted by criticism about her figure.

American actress and model Barbie Ferreira turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars in Los Angeles. Known for her role in the series "Euphoria," she wore a dress that sparked considerable discussion. Beyond her striking presence at the ceremony, it was the transformation of her figure that generated numerous comments online, reigniting the debate about the pressure placed on women's appearance in Hollywood.

A very noticeable appearance on the red carpet

Barbie Ferreira arrived at the 98th Academy Awards in a blue corseted dress with gold accessories, a chic look that immediately caught the photographers' attention. The actress is best known to the general public for her role as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series "Euphoria."

Since her debut in the series, she has also distinguished herself in modeling and several film projects. Her presence on the red carpet was quickly commented on on social media and in the media, where some internet users felt that her "physical appearance had changed since her first public appearances."

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Speculation about her weight loss

Several online comments mentioned the actress's "visible weight loss," with some even speculating about the reasons for this change. These reactions have reignited rumors that had already surfaced in some tabloids in recent months, suggesting that the actress had altered her appearance to better conform to Hollywood standards.

However, no official confirmation has been given regarding the reasons for this physical change. The speculations circulating on social media and in some media outlets therefore remain unverified.

A career spanning television, film and fashion

Barbie Ferreira rose to fame as a teenager thanks to her presence on social media and the Tumblr platform, before being discovered by several fashion brands. She notably collaborated with retailers such as American Apparel, H&M, and Target early in her career. Her popularity then grew with her role in "Euphoria," where she portrayed Kat Hernandez, a character who became iconic for a segment of the audience.

Alongside her acting career, she continues to work in the fashion industry. In 2025, she notably walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, an experience she discussed in several interviews, explaining that she was surprised and excited to participate in the event.

The ongoing debates about appearance in Hollywood

The reactions sparked by Barbie Ferreira's appearance illustrate a recurring debate in the entertainment industry: the importance placed on actresses' physical appearance. Numerous film and television personalities have already denounced the pressure exerted on women regarding their image, particularly on social media where comments about bodies and appearance are frequent. The example of Barbie Ferreira thus serves as a reminder that discussions surrounding celebrities' bodies unfortunately continue to fuel public conversations, sometimes to the detriment of their artistic work.

Despite these criticisms, Barbie Ferreira continues her career in film, television, and fashion projects. Her notable appearance at the 2026 Oscars demonstrates that she remains a prominent figure in the world of film and fashion, while the ongoing discussions surrounding her image highlight the constant attention given to celebrities in the media.