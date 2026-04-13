At 62 and 74 years old, they recreate an iconic photo of Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet

Fabienne Ba.
@lisarinna / Instagram

A recent Instagram post garnered attention after American actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin recreated a photo attributed to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The duo offered a quirky version of the image, sparking numerous reactions online.

A cover inspired by a much-discussed photograph

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a series of photos taken during a seaside getaway. The couple drew inspiration from a photo associated with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, striking a similar pose in the water. In the published images, Lisa Rinna wears a black bikini while Harry Hamlin appears in black shorts, in a deliberately humorous setting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

A post that amused internet users

The Instagram post sparked numerous comments, particularly from friends and family of the couple, as well as internet users who praised the photo's unexpected nature. The post quickly circulated on social media, fueling discussions surrounding this unexpected reunion.

A nod to a photo that has been widely commented on online

The photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had already garnered attention when they were shared on social media. These images helped fuel media interest in the couple. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's reinterpretation illustrates how certain images quickly become cultural touchstones, often appropriated or repurposed.

Married since 1997, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin regularly share moments from their daily lives on social media. The acting couple has already made a name for themselves with posts blending humor and references to popular culture. Their relationship has lasted for over thirty years, a fact often mentioned in profiles dedicated to the duo.

The virality of certain images thus contributes to their appropriation by other public figures. This phenomenon illustrates the rapid circulation of visual references in the digital world. Publications inspired by well-known images contribute to the creation of content that blends homage and humor.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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